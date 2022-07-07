"A very clever bit of matchmaking" - Eddie Hearn praises Jake Paul's next potential fight selection 

Now that it appears Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury will not take place, it looks very likely that the YouTube star will face 12-1 boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. The fight will take place at Madison Square Garden on August 6 with Amanda Serrano also featuring on the card.

The 31-year-old is the son of legendary heavyweight Rahman Sr., who is known for sharing the ring with Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and James Toney.

With Paul eager to face a traditional boxer, a clash against Rahman Jr. makes perfect sense due to holding a reputable name as well as valid boxing experience.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn expressed his thoughts on Jake Paul's current fight situation while doing an interview with Pro Boxing Fans. When asked for his opinion on the collapse of the fight, he said:

"It's a bit of a mess. I don't know the ins and outs, but obviously it doesn't look great for anybody, but on they go and I'm sure they'll [Jake Paul's team] find another opponent."

Hearn was then asked for his thoughts on Paul's matchup with Hasim Rahman Jr., to which he replied:

"I think it's a very clever bit of matchmaking but it's a decent enough fight."

Paul looks to be securing another master stroke of selection by choosing to face Rahman Jr. next. If the YouTuber can defeat his potential opponent, it will be the first traditional boxer on his win record.

However, if Paul fails the task, it would likely put an end to any future mega fights against high-level competitors.

Jake Paul's clever matchmaking selections

Jake Paul is still very inexperienced and has demonstrated a unique strategy in his early career.

'The Problem Child' competed against recognizable names in his first five bouts to put himself under the spotlight when he fights. This includes his fight against former NBA star Nate Robinson, which was on the undercard of Mike Tyson's exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr.

Paul secured a devastating knockout victory that created a highlight clip to add attention to his boxing career.

To further this, as Paul improved his technical ability, he began to face former UFC champions who are regarded as world-level fighters. Paul knocked out Ben Askren and defeated Tyron Woodley twice.

Although they aren't traditional boxers, they still hold a high reputation, which bodes well for the YouTuber after knocking them both out. A fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. is a logical step-up as Paul continues to grow as a professional boxer.

