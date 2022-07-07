"We want the Keith Thurman fight" - Eddie Hearn comments on the plan for Conor Benn

It appears certain that Conor Benn's next fight will be a huge step up in opposition to his previous tests. While boxing fans are patiently waiting for the official announcement, Eddie Hearn has revealed that they want a clash with Keith Thurman.

Benn is now 21 fights into his professional career and showcased quick and brutal knockout performances in his previous two bouts.

The Brit has made it evident that he is eager to step up and that his recent fights have been too easy. His promoter Eddie Hearn has also expressed confidence in his fighter by suggesting that his next contest will be an evident step up.

While doing an interview with Pro Boxing Fans, Hearn was asked about the plans for Conor Benn's next fight, to which he replied:

"We want the Keith Thurman fight. I've had a million questions here today about Conor Benn against Chris Eubank Jr. We're not in final negotiations for that fight. It's a fight that always gets brought up because, of course, it's one of the biggest fights of all time but right now, we're focused on the welterweight division and that'll be Keith Thurman."

Hearn added:

"He's a big star, Conor Benn. We've got the money to make sure that we can do that so we'll see what happens."

There has been a lot of speculation suggesting that Benn could face Chris Eubank Jr. next. However, Hearn has shut the rumors down. This came about after the two Brits expressed interest in fighting in recent months.

Despite this, Eubank has stated that it's a fight that will likely come further down the line after more of a build-up.

Watch Hearn's full interview here:

Is Conor Benn ready to face Keith Thurman?

Going off of Benn's last two performances against Chris Algieri and Chris van Heerden, he looks more than ready. 'The Destroyer' got his opponents out inside four rounds due to a flurry of heavy hits.

Algieri and van Heerden were expected to be challenges for the 25-year-old at this stage of his career but he has silenced all doubters.

Keith Thurman, however, is a proven step-up in opponent. The American is a former WBA and WBC Welterweight Champion. He holds a legitimate pedigree in the sport and is also on a comeback mission with the aim of reaching the top of the division.

Conor Benn is eager to challenge himself and showcase his skills and power against a higher caliber of opponents. Based off of recent performances, 'The Destroyer' looks more than ready to take on Keith Thurman.

Watch Benn vs. Algieri here:

