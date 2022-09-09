"May God be with you" - Tyson Fury, Eddie Hearn, Dana White, Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul, KSI, and more react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Tyson Fury, Eddie Hearn, and many more from the combat sports world expressed their condolences for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen has been on the throne since 1952 and has been the rock of the United Kingdom through its most troubled times. Since her passing, the world has gone into shock as questions over the monarchy and the succession rise.

Amidst the chaos, the boxing world offered their condolences on the passing of the Queen. Tyson Fury tweeted:

"Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight, may God be with you"

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury

may God be with you. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight,

Anthony Joshua offered his condolences on Twitter, saying:

"Rest In Peace"

Eddie Hearn tweeted:

"Rest in peace Your Majesty..thank you for everything"

Eddie Hearn @EddieHearn Rest in peace Your Majesty..thank you for everything

UFC President Dana White also posted on Twitter following the breaking news:

"RIP Queen Elizabeth"

Jake Paul offered his condolences, saying:

"Dignity defined. An inspirational leader for many generations. Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Dignity defined. An inspirational leader for many generations. Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II.

British YouTuber turned rapper and boxerr KSI also offered his condolences:

"Rip Queen Elizabeth II"

ksi @KSI Rip Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was the cornerstone of the Commonwealth. During her reign, she has seen over a dozen Prime Ministers take office and seen over 20 Summer Olympics.

Her reign was the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom. Her power, influence, and charity were second to none. On September 8, 2022 the world lost an icon, an image of dignity, power and elegance.

Twitter reacts to Queen Elizabeth II passing away

Twitter users were heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen was loved by all, and had admirers all over the world. The official Twitter account of the Royal Family tweeted out the news:

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

People online shared their thoughts and prayers to the Royal Family and the Queen. A user tweeted:

"We were never going to be ready to lose you but we thank you for the hearts that you've touched and the good that you've done. An oath fulfilled."

Simon @AncientKeeper



Simon @AncientKeeper



An oath fulfilled. @RoyalFamily We were never going to be ready to lose you but we thank you for the hearts that you've touched and the good that you've done.

Another user tweeted out saying:

"She was not only a grandmother of Britain, she was a grandmother of whole western world."

Other users could not believe the news:

"I think my heart stopped"

Fans are still in shock after the news broke, with many finding it hard to accept. The UK will mourn the death of their beloved Queen in the days to come and prepare for the succession of the throne to Prince Charles, her eldest son.

