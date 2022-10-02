Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Preview and Prediction 

After months of build-up, Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn are finally set to collide.

The two British boxers were in talks for months before finally making their bout official earlier this year. The two are now finally set to clash next Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, England. The card will air exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view.

The matchup between the two British stars is considered one of the biggest of the year. Current betting odds see 'Next Gen' as a very slight favorite over 'Destroyer', but are they correct? Who will win the battle of the born rivals?

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn - Preview

On the surface, this matchup makes very little sense. To make sense of it, fans have to go back to 1990.

In 1990, Chris Eubank faced off against Nigel Benn. The two were arguably the biggest boxing stars in the U.K. at the time. Eubank claimed a ninth-round knockout in an entertaining affair. They had a rematch three years later that ended in a draw.

Decades later, both of their sons are championship-tier boxers, but in much different places. Chris Eubank Jr. is an established veteran and former champion, and he's also a much bigger fighter than Conor Benn. 'Destroyer' is undefeated, but very early on in his career.

Despite the size difference, the two men are set to meet at a 157-pound catchweight on Saturday. Heading into the matchup, 'Next Gen' has a big experience edge, but will that be enough to get the victory?

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn - Prediction

Chris Eubank Jr. is currently the betting favorite over Conor Benn, and for good reason.

'Next Gen' is the bigger fighter, both in terms of weight and height. In addition to having the size advantage, Eubank Jr. has the experience advantage, as he's a former champion He has been in the ring with names such as Billy Joe Saunders, George Groves, and Arthur Abraham.

Meanwhile, Benn is undefeated and has shown power in spades. However, that power hasn't been seen against the top tier of the division. The 26-year-old's best victory to date is likely to be his knockout over 38-year-old Chris Algieri. Simply put, Benn hasn't been seen at all against the top tier of 147-pounds.

The undefeated prospect is now moving up to fight Eubank Jr., who's fighting up at 168-pounds. While they're meeting in the middle of 157-pounds, there's little doubt that the former champion will have a huge size advantage.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that Conor Benn could pull off an upset, but the deck is stacked against him on October 8th.

The Outcome

Chris Eubank Jr. will defeat Conor Benn on October 8th, and there's a chance it won't even be close.

'Next Gen' is seemingly hitting his prime, as showcased by his destructive win over Liam Williams earlier this year. The 32-year-old looks as dangerous as ever, and will have every advantage on his side heading into his return later this month.

Conor Benn is a tough kid, there's no doubt. However, he's going to jump into the deep end despite not even knowing how to swim. His toughness could just lead to a longer beatdown next Saturday.

Prediction: Chris Eubank Jr. by stoppage.

