"If he's gonna fight dirty, I'm gonna fight dirty" - Chris Eubank Jr. admits to biting Liam Williams 

Chris Eubank Jr. pulled out all the stops in his win over Liam Williams. The highly anticipated grudge match was not as closely contested as fans might have hoped. It seems Eubank Jr's training with Roy Jones Jr. is working as 'Next Gen' completely dominated the fight from the minute the bell rang.

However, he also admitted that both fighters fought dirty. Per Michael Benson via Twitter, Eubank said:

“The amount of headlocks and headbutts… He put his arm around my neck and his glove was close to my mouth, so I gave it a bite as hard as I could. If he’s gonna fight dirty, I’m gonna fight dirty.”

Chris Eubank Jr. put on a masterful performance to help his argument for a title shot. He toyed with Williams and spent the latter half of the fight showboating and taunting his opponent in front of his home crowd.

The electric crowd seemed to be in favor of Williams, but Chris Eubank Jr. played spoiler as he pulled out an Ali shuffle. 'Next Gen' knocked his opponent down 4 times during the fight.

Although it looked like Chris Eubank Jr. could have finished Williams off on multiple occasions, he revealed why he did not finish the fight. Eubank Jr. said he wanted to teach Williams a lesson and did not want to end the fight quickly. Instead he wanted to punish him slowly for the entire duration of the bout.

Chris Eubank Jr. speaks about why he wanted to teach Liam Williams a lesson

'Next Gen' has explained why he wanted to teach Liam Williams a lesson. It was very clear during the build up to the fight that both men did not like each other one bit. It was not to help promote the fight, the hate was genuine from both sides.

On wanting to punish Williams, Eubank Jr. said:

"I wanna punish him, I wanna teach him a lesson. I wanna get people like that out of boxing. You know, you saw the fight, headbutts, headlocks all types of crazy stuff. I'm surprised he didn't get disqualified but I took it like a man and I punished him like I said I was gonna do."

The Motorsport Arena in Cardiff witnessed a new and improved Eubank Jr. who beat the hometown hero. He looks like a completely different fighter under Roy Jones Jr. and could be well on his way to a title shot.

