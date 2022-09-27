Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn net worth comparison - Who is richer in 2022? 

According to most estimates, Chris Eubank Jr. is richer than Conor Benn.

On October 8, the two U.K. stars will collide in one of the biggest boxing matches of the year. While no titles are on the line in the outing, it'll see the two top contenders in their respective divisions meet at a 157-pound Catchweight.

The bout is set for The O2 Arena in London, England, and will be broadcast on DAZN pay-per-view. The clash between the two superstars is expected to be one of the biggest of their respective careers, and will earn them both a solid payday.

'Next Gen' is an established former champion, so it makes sense that he has a higher net worth. According to PopularBio, Eubank Jr. has a net worth of nearly $43 million dollars.

Young prospect Benn has a smaller net worth. 'The Destroyer' has a net worth of $5 million dollars, according to PopularNetWorth. That's not bad for the 25-year-old, and his net worth will absolutely go up a lot after October 8, especially if he wins.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Betting Odds

Currently, Chris Eubank Jr. is favored to defeat Conor Benn in their showdown next month.

'Next Gen' is currently riding a six-fight win streak, last defeating Liam Williams by decision. While he's had longer win streaks, it's hard to argue that Eubank Jr. isn't in his prime, and could arguably become champion soon.

The goal of becoming champion is on pause for the moment, as he deals with his business with 'The Destroyer'. The two men are meeting at a 157-pound catchweight given their weight difference, and Eubank Jr. will be the much bigger man on fight night.

Going along with the size advantage, the former champion also has a clear experience edge. While Benn is currently undefeated at 21-0, he hasn't faced top competition. Meanwhile, Eubank Jr. is a former champion.

For that reason, Chris Eubank Jr. is the betting favorite to defeat Conor Benn on October 8. According to MGM, the former champion is the -225 favorite to win the U.K. showdown. Meanwhile, Benn is the +180 underdog for fans hoping for the upset.

The odds will likely shift as we get closer to fight night. However, it's likely that Eubank Jr. will enter the ring as the favorite.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far