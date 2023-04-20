Conor Benn facing potential ban after submitting 270-page dossier to UKAD

The saga involving Conor Benn's suspension and drug tests is not even close to being done.

'The Destroyer' has been stuck on the sidelines since October last year. Just days before his scheduled clash against Chris Eubank Jr., Benn tested positive for the banned substance, Clomifene. As a result, he was quickly suspended by the WBC and BBBoC.

While the WBC later cleared the welterweight contender, the BBBoc hasn't. Although, Benn has discussed his intention to fight just outside the U.K. next, the BBBoc has hit back at those comments.

The young prospect has noted that the BBBoC has lobbied other athletic commissions not to approve his return. Benn has already been linked to a June date with Manny Pacquiao, or the aforementioned 'Next Gen'.

Ultimately, it was UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) who had initially suspended Conor Benn, as they were the ones who found his positive test. While the British star has long stated that the BBBoC wasn't listening to UKAD, it seems that the two are on the same page.

Benn has reportedly sent a 270-page dossier to UKAD in the past, which has become a topic of conversation given his feud with the BBBoC. While the welterweight was confident that the dossier would clear him, that wasn't the case.

As first reported by Michael Benson of TalkSport, Benn has been charged with the alleged use of a banned substance by the UKAD. As a result, he's facing a suspension and even a possible ban from boxing.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Conor Benn has now been officially charged by UKAD for "alleged use of a prohibited substance" following his positive VADA drugs tests last year. He is facing a potential ban from boxing as a result. Conor Benn has now been officially charged by UKAD for "alleged use of a prohibited substance" following his positive VADA drugs tests last year. He is facing a potential ban from boxing as a result. ‼️ Conor Benn has now been officially charged by UKAD for "alleged use of a prohibited substance" following his positive VADA drugs tests last year. He is facing a potential ban from boxing as a result.

Conor Benn suspended: What does this mean for his return?

Conor Benn's suspension is just yet another hurdle in the way of his return.

While 'The Destroyer' was confident that he could box again after he was cleared by the WBC, that hasn't been the case. Nonetheless, Eddie Hearn felt confident enough to begin scheduling Benn for a return fight.

He was later linked to a possible June clash with Manny Pacquiao and Chris Eubank Jr. which would take place outside the U.K. While some athletic commissions are willing to sanction a banned fighter, that won't be the case here.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside 44-year-old Manny Pacquiao is considering coming out of retirement to fight Conor Benn, according to a tweet by his advisor Sean Gibbons 44-year-old Manny Pacquiao is considering coming out of retirement to fight Conor Benn, according to a tweet by his advisor Sean Gibbons 👀 https://t.co/ZFz1121b4A

Well, that won't be the case for any major commission. While some athletic commissions are willing to clear a banned fighter, Conor Benn's situation is different due to his star power and ongoing lawsuits with his case.

As a result, it seems very unlikely that he will be returning to the ring anytime soon.

