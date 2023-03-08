Conor Benn discloses the charges he plans to sue BBBoC for

Conor Benn is planning on suing the British Boxing Board of Control for loss of earnings and damage to reputation.

'The Destroyer' is currently in the midst of his feud with BBBoC. The saga between the two began last October, when Benn tested positive for Clomifene just days out from his clash with Chris Eubank Jr.

Over the last few months, the welterweight prospect has been claiming innocence. For their part, the WBC bought that Benn was innocent and recently cleared him to return to their welterweight rankings. The council stated that an overconsumption of eggs led to a positive test.

However, the BBBoC, the sanctioning body for all major events in the U.K. has declined to clear him. Several members of the BBBoC have come out to slam Benn for refusing to speak to them regarding the test.

..."He couldn't really give us a sufficient answer"



Gary Logan says it's disrespectful for Conor Benn to not sit down with the British Boxing Board of Control with his '270-page Dossier' and have a conversation with them "My reaction for me personally, disappointment"......"He couldn't really give us a sufficient answer"Gary Logan says it's disrespectful for Conor Benn to not sit down with the British Boxing Board of Control with his '270-page Dossier' and have a conversation with them "My reaction for me personally, disappointment"......"He couldn't really give us a sufficient answer" Gary Logan says it's disrespectful for Conor Benn to not sit down with the British Boxing Board of Control with his '270-page Dossier' and have a conversation with them 👇 https://t.co/2hKkYPLHh8

With that being said, it seems Conor Benn is feeling litigious. During a recent interview with Piers Morgan, the British star revealed his plans to sue the BBBoC.

"Of course, I'll be suing the board. My legal team will be in touch. For the loss of damages, loss of reputation. The board should've recognized VADA."

See his comments below:

Is Conor Benn able to fight again as of now?

Conor Benn has been able to fight the entire time, just not in the U.K.

For many fans who didn't follow the situation closely, 'The Destroyer' tested positive last October under The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association tesing. The VADA works with the WBC and others to test full-time for high-profile fights.

Meaning, when the council cleared Benn last month, he was able to resume his career. As long as he re-enrolls in random VADA testing the same as prior, he will be able to fight. However, he's still unable to compete in the U.K.

The BBBoC is the main sanctioning body in England and doesn't buy Conor Benn's explanation. With that in mind, he will be unable to compete there until a suspension is completed, or they clear him.

The welterweight is already working on resuming his career. Benn was recently linked to a potential fight with the legendary Manny Pacquiao. 'PacMan' has been out of action since a loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021, but his manager recently stated he'd be interested in facing the British star.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside 44-year-old Manny Pacquiao is considering coming out of retirement to fight Conor Benn, according to a tweet by his advisor Sean Gibbons 44-year-old Manny Pacquiao is considering coming out of retirement to fight Conor Benn, according to a tweet by his advisor Sean Gibbons 👀 https://t.co/ZFz1121b4A

