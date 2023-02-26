Conor Benn is discussing WBC's statement with lawyers despite clearance of his name

Despite being cleared by the WBC, Conor Benn is still planning on working with his lawyers to clear his name.

'Destroyer' has been embroiled in a doping controversy since last October. Following a knockout win over Chris van Heerden, Benn began focusing on a high-profile clash with Chris Eubank Jr. The two men's fathers famously fought on two prior occasions in the 90s.

Sadly, the battle between the sons didn't happen due to Benn testing positive for clomifene during fight week. For those unfamiliar with the drug, it's the same one that Jon Jones tested positive for back in 2016.

The drug is supposed to be used in women to help treat infertility. However, in men, clomifene can be used after a steroid cycle to help maintain healthy testosterone and estrogen levels. Benn was quickly suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control and WBC after testing positive.

For their part, the latter cleared Conor Benn earlier this week. In a lengthy press release, the council announced that the welterweight could return to their rankings effective immediately. According to the WBC, the positive test could've been due to the high consumption of eggs.

Just a few days after being cleared by the WBC, Benn released a statement of his own. The welterweight prospect was thankful for the council clearing his name, but he also stated his intention to discuss the statement with his lawyers.

See Benn's full statement towards the WBC below:

Is Conor Benn able to fight now?

The sport of boxing is quite confusing, but yes, Conor Benn is able to fight right now.

However, while he's been cleared by the WBC, that just means he's able to return to their rankings. In the grand scheme of things, their clearance means little to nothing. No offense to Mauricio Saluiman.

With that being the case, Benn's situation is pretty much the same as it was back in October. While he's continued to plead his innocence, the welterweight has yet to be cleared by the British Boxing Board of Control.

The BBBoC essentially controls all professional boxing in the country. General Secretary Robert Smith recently stated that Benn's situation is unresolved and that he won't be able to fight in England until that is the case.

However, Conor Benn also has the option of just not fighting in the U.K. While he's under suspension in his home country, that doesn't carry over to the United States, or any other commission.

