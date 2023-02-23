WBC clears Conor Benn after positive tests due to "excessive egg consumption"

The WBC has officially cleared Conor Benn after his positive drug test last October.

'The Destroyer' was slated to face Chris Eubank Jr. in a high-profile catchweight bout last fall. However, just days away from the contest, the fight was canceled. Benn tested positive for the banned substance, Clomifene.

The drug is typically used to mask steroid use. Whenever one uses steroids, the body can stop entirely, or extremely cut down on the production of testosterone. Clomifene is traditionally used as an estrogen blocker in women, but it does help athletes as well. It's also the same drug Jon Jones tested positive for at UFC 200.

For those that followed the case, 'Bones' was able to avoid a lengthy suspension due to a tainted supplement. Since his positive test, Benn has continued to proclaim his innocence, with the same explanation as the UFC fighter.

Well, while his case isn't finished with the British Boxing Board of Control, Conor Benn has been cleared by the WBC. Earlier today, the council released a lengthy report stating that the welterweight's positive test was due to excessive consumption of eggs.

With his clearance, Conor Benn is now able to be ranked in the WBC welterweight rankings once again.

A section of the report read:

"The WBC found that: (1) there was no conclusive evidence that Mr. Benn engaged in intentional or knowing ingestion of Clomiphene; (2) there were no failures in the procedures related to sample collection, sample analysis, or violations of Mr. Benn’s B Sample rights that would justify questioning or invalidating the Adverse Finding; and (3) Mr. Benn’s documented and highly-elevated consumption of eggs during the times relevant to the sample collection, raised a reasonable explanation for the Adverse Finding."

See the full statement below:

Can Conor Benn resume his boxing career?

As of now, Conor Benn can resume his boxing career, but not in the U.K.

While 'The Destroyer' was cleared by the WBC, they are far from the only judgment on the matter. While the council cleared Benn, his biggest issue lies with the British Boxing Board of Control.

While the WBC has been sold on the welterweight story for a while, the BBBOC has been less thrilled. Last month, Robert Smith, their general secretary, stated that the investigation had stalled due to Benn not cooperating.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn BBBofC's Robert Smith has insisted that Conor Benn will not be approved to fight on a BBBofC-sanctioned show in the UK (even with a foreign licence) until he "proves his innocence" to the BBBofC/UKAD following his positive drugs tests. [ @talkSPORT BBBofC's Robert Smith has insisted that Conor Benn will not be approved to fight on a BBBofC-sanctioned show in the UK (even with a foreign licence) until he "proves his innocence" to the BBBofC/UKAD following his positive drugs tests. [@talkSPORT]

He later added that he won't be allowed to fight in the U.K. again until the investigation is complete. With that in mind, Benn will have to look elsewhere to resume his boxing career.

