Ahead of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 'The Problem Child' wants to correct the record.

Last month in Las Vegas, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia finally faced off. The two headlined a Showtime pay-per-view event that had been a long time in the making. In the build to the contest, the two men talked a lot of trash, even betting their purses, which they wound up walking back.

Nonetheless, the event was a smashing success, as 'Tank' scored a great seventh-round stoppage win over 'KingRy'. The victory was a massive one, but the good news didn't end there for the two stars.

Weeks following the contest, the pay-per-view estimates for the event came in. Shockingly, the card did 1.2 million buys, which would put it among one of the biggest boxing events ever. Furthermore, it would make it the most-watched card this year.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia reportedly did “just over 1.2million” USA PPV buys. [According to @IdecBoxing] Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia reportedly did “just over 1.2million” USA PPV buys. [According to @IdecBoxing] ‼️ Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia reportedly did “just over 1.2million” USA PPV buys. [According to @IdecBoxing]

However, Jake Paul takes issue with that claim. During a recent interview with FightHubTV, the YouTuber-turned-boxer stated that his pay-per-view with Tommy Fury did better. In fact, Paul alleged Davis vs. Garcia did much worse than reported.

In the interview, he stated:

"They put out a million plus pay-per-view buys for Ryan vs. Tank, and it isn't true. It was 800,000, granted at a higher price point, so that obviously plays a factor. But still, when we're going numbers for numbers, my event did more pay-per-view buys."

See his comments in the interview below:

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: First face-off

Earlier this week, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz had their first press conference together.

'The Problem Child' wound up losing to Tommy Fury in February, the first defeat of his career. Although Paul came up short, he later got a moral victory in the form of hundreds of thousands of pay-per-view buys.

Following the loss, the YouTuber-turned-boxer announced his plans to face 'TNT' again. However, Paul has since dropped those plans in favor of a potential clash against Nate Diaz. The Stockton slugger exited the UFC following a submission win over Tony Ferguson last September.

However, the former UFC title challenger is still a massive star and has long felt that he could hang in the boxing ring. Over the years, Diaz has even sparred with names such as Andre Ward and Regis Prograis.

Currently, the former MMA fighter is a massive betting underdog to Jake Paul for their August showdown. However, it was hard to tell at their first presser earlier this week. There, Paul and Diaz were unfazed in their first face-to-face meeting.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz first face-off ahead of their fight on Aug 5th…



[ @DAZNBoxing] Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz first face-off ahead of their fight on Aug 5th… ‼️ Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz first face-off ahead of their fight on Aug 5th…[🎥 @DAZNBoxing] https://t.co/ObYdiMpVVd

