Will Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia fight again? Oscar De La Hoya gives an update

Just weeks on from Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, Oscar De La Hoya believes the two will do battle once again.

However, 'The Golden Boy' doesn't believe the rematch will happen for quite a while. The two stars competed last month on Showtime pay-per-view, in a fight that's been long in the making. For years, 'Tank' and 'KingRy' teased that they would one-day clash.

To their credit, the stars also built the fight incredibly well. That build helped propel the pay-per-view event to over 1.2 million buys and over $20 million dollars at the gate. As far as the fight itself, it wasn't very competitive.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports The Gervonta Davis punch that stopped Ryan Garcia The Gervonta Davis punch that stopped Ryan Garcia 😳 https://t.co/CqTZNzoFf1

When Garcia came out firing early, he walked himself into the counter left which dropped him in round two. While he bravely fought on, he wound up being stopped in round seven with a body shot.

Following the fight, Ryan Garcia confirmed his intentions to move up in weight, while Gervonta Davis showed interest in fighting Devin Haney. While that likely squashed any hopes of a potential rematch, that isn't entirely the case.

In an interview with DAZN during a broadcast on Saturday, Oscar De La Hoya admitted that a rematch wouldn't be next. However, he also opined that it will happen, and will be massive when it does. He stated:

“A rematch won’t take place anytime soon... Let him enjoy his victory. Let him get a few more wins, fight more world champions. And believe me, when they do it again, if they decide to do it again, that fight can do 4 million homes easy.”

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: 'KingRy' leaves Joe Goossen

Just weeks after Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 'KingRy' has decided to make a change.

Following the defeat, the former interim WBC lightweight champion announced his plans to move up. Prior to the loss against 'Tank', Garcia had taken a few one-off fights at 140-pounds.

For the remainder of the future, he would like to compete at super lightweight full-time. As if that change wasn't enough, Garcia has reportedly opted for a shakeup in his training staff.

As first reported by ESPN Ringside earlier today, Ryan Garcia has decided to switch trainers. The former lightweight champion linked up with Joe Goossen in 2020 after leaving Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso.

However, following the loss to Gervonta Davis, 'KingRy' has decided to search for yet another new coach. Given all that's changed in the last month for Garcia, it'll be interesting to see who he lands with.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Star boxer Ryan Garcia and trainer Joe Goossen have parted ways after three fights, sources told ESPN, the last of which came vs. Gervonta Davis. The PPV event - Garcia’s first - was a massive commercial success. He’ll now campaign at 140 pounds, but no decision has been made on… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Star boxer Ryan Garcia and trainer Joe Goossen have parted ways after three fights, sources told ESPN, the last of which came vs. Gervonta Davis. The PPV event - Garcia’s first - was a massive commercial success. He’ll now campaign at 140 pounds, but no decision has been made on… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Poll : 0 votes