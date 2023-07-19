"Hell of a fight!" - Mike Tyson previews Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

Mike Tyson couldn't be more excited for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford.

'The Truth' and 'Bud' are set to face off later this month in Sin City. The fight has been long in the making, as Crawford and Spence Jr. have dominated the welterweight division for years. Later this month, fans will finally get to see the clash.

As of now, the betting odds are very close, with much of the boxing world believing the fight will be a nail biter. Names such as Shakur Stevenson have opined that the clash will be a firefight. It's safe to say that Mike Tyson is in agreement with that idea.

'Iron Mike' discussed the fight in a recent interview with FightHype. There, he praised both Terence Crawford, as well as Errol Spence Jr. In the interview, Tyson compared the fight to a master fighting a mean fighter. However, the former heavyweight champion also referenced their fights against Shawn Porter.

In the interview, Tyson stated:

“It’s a hell of a fight. Listen, you’ve got a master in there with a mean hell of a motherf***er, right, but the master is coming up in weight, he’s the small guy but he’s been successful with bigger guys. I used to look at the fight that Terence had with [Shawn] Porter, and I look at the fight that he [Spence] had with Porter, [Crawford] handled Porter so easily. It was an up and down fight with Spence. Then again, styles make fights."

Mike Tyson gives pick for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

As of now, Mike Tyson is leaning towards Terence Crawford to get the win.

'Bud'' has been out of the ring since a December knockout win over David Avanesyan. Following that victory, Crawford again became a free agent, and called out 'The Truth'.

While few expected the fight to get made, it somehow did. Crawford, now with Showtime, will face Errol Spence Jr. later this month on pay-per-view. With a potential rematch clause on both sides, this is likely the first fight in a series between the all-time greats.

That being said, Mike Tyson believes that Terence Crawford will get it done, but it won't be easy. In a recent edition of his Hotboxin Podcast, the heavyweight legend stated:

“I like Crawford a lot [in that fight]. He beat Porter with relative ease. I like Crawford but it’s not going to be an easy fight.”