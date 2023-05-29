Shakur Stevenson offers knockout prediction for Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.

Shakur Stevenson believes Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. will end in a knockout.

Earlier this month, the long-awaited clash between 'Bud' and 'The Truth' was finally announced. For years, the welterweight champions have been viewed as the greatest in the division, and fans have clamored to see them compete.

On Showtime pay-per-view in July, fans will finally get to see this happen. The bout is expected to be one of the greatest of the year, with both men providing fireworks every time they step in the ring. It is likely thanks to that history that Shakur Stevenson believes the fight will end in a finish.

The Olympian discussed the matchup in a recent interview with FightHype, where Stevenson opined that due to the fighting style, and bad blood heading into July, the fight will end in a finish. However, he didn't state who the knockout would come from.

In the interview, Stevenson stated:

"I think I'll be leaning more so toward a knockout. I think with both of them fighters, both of them dudes they're thoroughbreds, they're going to want to fight. I feel like honestly, no matter how the fight, no matter how you picture the fight going, or going to the elite level. I think both of them dudes are itching to punch each other, so it's like fire against fire in there."

See his comments in the interview below:

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. 'Bud' sends first message

Following the announcement of Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr., 'Bud' sent his first message to his opponent.

The fight between the two welterweight champions has been long in the making and fans have wanted to see the two clash for years. But due to promoter issues, the fight has failed to come to fruition.

Nonetheless, the Nebraska native was willing to leave promoters to make the fight happen. In late 2021, Crawford ended his long relationship with Bob Arum and Top Rank and ended that free agency earlier this month to sign with Showtime.

As a result, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. is now finally on. On social media, the WBO welterweight champion sent his first message to his next opponent.

In a video, Crawford stated:

"The wait is over, it's game time. Errol Spence, Terence Crawford, July 29th, Las Vegas, Nevada. Everybody come out, show support, and watch me fry this fish."

See his comments in the post below:

