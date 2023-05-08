Is Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford still happening? 'The Truth' gives an update

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is still in the works according to 'The Truth'.

The WBA (Super), WBC, and IBF welterweight champion is going over a year out of the ring. Spence Jr.'s last bout came against Yordenis Ugas last April, where he had to rally for a 10th-round stoppage victory to stay undefeated.

Following the win, the welterweight champion again called for a clash against 'Bud'. Despite the two men having dominated the division for years now, the bout has failed to come to fruition. Despite hopes that the bout would happen last year, with Crawford being a free agent, it didn't happen once again.

However, fans again got their hopes up last month. Reports came in that the bout was being eyed for July, with an announcement tentatively penciled in for the night of Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia. Nearly a month on from 'Tank's win, the fight hasn't been announced.

While the lack of news likely worried fans, that's not necessary. During a recent appearance on On The Rocks w/ AO, Errol Spence Jr. gave an update on the fight. He revealed:

“I’m a man of my word. I’m not trying to fight anybody else but him… Me and Crawford, we’re talking directly. We were on the phone for 30 minutes. It went well and our teams are still negotiating. It’s going very well.”

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Teddy Atlas makes prediction

Ahead of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford, Teddy Atlas has weighed in.

The welterweight title fight is viewed as one of the best possible matchups that could happen in the sport today. Given each man's resume, championship victories, and electric skills, it's hard to blame them.

For his part, longtime analyst Teddy Atlas weighed in on the matchup in a recent edition of his podcast The Fight. While the boxing historian praised both men, he did pick 'Bud' to come out on top over Errol Spence Jr.

The longtime boxing trainer reasoned that Crawford's Olympic background and size will play a big role in the clash. On the podcast, he stated:

“I think Crawford stops him late in the fight. I love Spence, don’t get me wrong. He’s the naturally bigger guy at welterweight, he’s a hell of a puncher and he’s got Olympic pedigree, so he knows what he’s doing technically."

"But at the end of the day, there’s one thing that Crawford has better than anybody. Instincts. You can’t coach instincts, you either got it or you don’t."

