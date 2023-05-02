Terence Crawford could be in 'GOAT' territory with two wins over fellow champions, says trainer

Ahead of Terence Crawford's next fight, Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre has opined that 'Bud' is an all-time great.

The WBO welterweight champion has been out of action since his clash with David Avanesyan last December. In that outing, Crawford scored a highlight-reel knockout win in the sixth round, his first under the BLK Prime promotional stable.

All in all, that will likely be his last with the company, as he was once again a free agent following the win. In the months prior to his bout with Avanesyan, Crawford was in talks with Showtime Boxing and Errol Spence Jr. Sadly, the clash with 'The Truth' failed to come to fruition.

As of now, the two welterweight champions are again in talks to fight later this year. For his part, Crawford's colorful trainer, Brian McIntyre, also known as 'BoMac', believes the fight could happen. Furthermore, he also backs his fighter to beat Jermell Charlo, who's also been linked to the welterweight champion.

Brian McIntyre discussed the potential fights in a recent interview with BoxingScene. There, he opined that if Terence Crawford defeats Spence Jr. and Charlo, he would be among the top-five greatest fighters ever. He said:

“You gotta be mindful of the fighter. I’m not the fighter. It might be one, it might be two, it might be three, four more [fights] left... [If he beats Spence Jr. and Charlo he'd be] in the top five pound-for-pound best ever."

See his comments in the interview below:

Terence Crawford next fight: Who will 'Bud' face next?

Terence Crawford's next fight is likely going to be against Errol Spence Jr.

The two welterweight champions have been in talks for years now. Despite 'Bud' and 'The Truth' holding titles in the same division for a long time now, the fight has failed to come to fruition.

Last year, the two got closer to fighting than ever before. In late 2021, Crawford fought out his deal with Top Rank and ESPN, clearing the way for him to fight Spence Jr. on Showtime. For reasons unknown, the bout still hasn't come together.

However, it seems that the fight will happen. As first reported by Ring Magazine last month, the bout will reportedly go down on July 22nd in Las Vegas, Nevada. Like Spence Jr.'s prior bouts, the contest will likely fall on Showtime pay-per-view.

