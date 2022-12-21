Errol Spence Jr. reveals Terence Crawford matchup is unlikely due to recent car accident

Even if Errol Spence Jr. ends up fighting Terence Crawford, the matchup likely won't come anytime soon.

'The Truth' has been out of action since a knockout victory over Yordenis Ugas in April. Following the victory, the WBC, IBF, and WBA (Super) Welterweight Champion once again called out 'Bud' Crawford. The two have ruled the division for years but have yet to clash.

However, talks between them seemed very promising earlier this year. Crawford had become a free agent, and him signing with Showtime would've seemingly expedited a clash with 'The Truth'. 'Bud' had completed his contract with Top Rank following a win over Shawn Porter.

Sadly, the fight didn't happen this year, as the Nebraska native instead opted to sign with the upstart BLK Prime promotion. Crawford knocked out David Avanesyan on pay-per-view in his promotional debut earlier this month. Following the matchup, once again, the two champions teased that they would fight.

Unfortunately, as Errol Spence Jr. revealed in an interview with ESNews, the fight won't happen next. 'The Truth' noted that he was recently involved in a car crash:

"I don't know. I just got in an accident. I'm focussed on that right now. It's not looking like it's gonna happen in my next fight. Hopefully, it can definitely happen next year."

See his comments below (1:00):

Errol Spence Jr. shoots down potential fight with Manny Pacquiao

One can now add Manny Pacquiao to the list of fighters who won't face Errol Spence Jr.

'PacMan' had retired following a loss to Yordenis Ugas last year. The Cuban was famously a late replacement for 'The Truth', who was first expected to face the legend. However, an injury scrapped the bout.

While the legend retired following his latest defeat, he returned to the ring in an exhibition capacity against DK Yoo earlier this month. Pacquiao went on to win by decision and also revealed his intentions to return in a professional bout.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Manny Pacquiao has declared that he is willing to come out of retirement at 44 to fight Errol Spence and Terence Crawford: "I'm eager to fight them to test them… I'm still here. Even though I [have been] retired for more than a year I work out almost every day." [@FightHype] Manny Pacquiao has declared that he is willing to come out of retirement at 44 to fight Errol Spence and Terence Crawford: "I'm eager to fight them to test them… I'm still here. Even though I [have been] retired for more than a year I work out almost every day." [@FightHype] ‼️ Manny Pacquiao has declared that he is willing to come out of retirement at 44 to fight Errol Spence and Terence Crawford: "I'm eager to fight them to test them… I'm still here. Even though I [have been] retired for more than a year I work out almost every day." [@FightHype] https://t.co/SdW2I5JP09

The former champion stated that Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford were the sole two fighters he would want for his return. For his part, the former shot down the callout in an interview with ESNews, and he has historical backing behind it.

Spence Jr. explained that he might get blasted by boxing fans like Larry Holmes was after defeating an aging Muhammad Ali in 1980. He stated:

"I wouldn't fight him [Pacquiao]. Larry Holmes is one of the greatest heavyweights. He doesn't get the respect. How he beat Muhammad Ali - he f***ed him up. I think it's because of that."

