Errol Spence Jr. doesn't believe he should fight Manny Pacquiao, and it's for historical reasons.

On October 2, 1980, Muhammad Ali came out of retirement to face Larry Holmes. The goal was for 'The Greatest' to become a heavyweight champion for a historic fourth time. Sadly, Ali was far from his prime at the time and was likely already struggling with Parkinson's disease.

Predictably, 'The Easton Assassin' dominated the aging legend, battering him en route to a 10th-round knockout. It was the only time that Ali had been stopped, but that didn't earn Holmes much credit. Instead, fans hated him for destroying such a beloved figure.

Errol Spence Jr. doesn't want to see what happened to Ali happen to Pacquiao as well. 'The Truth' is the reigning WBC, IBF, and WBA (Super) Welterweight Champion.

Manny Pacquiao recently stated he'd like a crack at Spence Jr., and that he'd be willing to exit retirement to make the fight happen.

Anxious of getting flak from Pacquiao fans, Spence Jr. doesn't want to face the 'PacMan'. In an interview with ESNews, he stated:

"I wouldn't fight him. Larry Holmes is one of the greatest heavyweights. He doesn't get the respect. How he beat Muhammad Ali - he f***ed him up. I think it's because of that."

Errol Spence Jr. discusses fighting Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr. doesn't want to fight Manny Pacquiao, and he doesn't think he'll end up fighting Terence Crawford. Well, not anytime soon, anyway.

'The Truth' and 'Bud' have been at the top of the welterweight division for years now. Despite that, the two men are yet to clash. It's not for lack of effort, either.

Following Crawford's victory over Shawn Porter last year, he became a free agent. The hope was that the champion would sign with Showtime to make the fight with Spence Jr. a reality. Instead, he signed with BLK Prime Boxing to face David Avanesyan.

Crawford knocked out his hapless challenger earlier this month and once again showed interest in facing Errol Spence Jr. In an interview with ESNews, Spence Jr. poured cold water on the idea, as he stated:

"I don't know. I just got in an accident, I'm focused on that right now. It's not looking like it's gonna happen in my next fight. Hopefully it can definitely happen next year."

