BLK Prime Boxing is an upstart promotion that has signed Adrien Broner.

While no longer in his prime, 'The Can Man' still holds a fair bit of name value in the sport. He returned to action last year with a decision win over Jovanie Santiago on Showtime.

While not known, that would be the former champion's last appearance in their programming. Earlier this week, Broner announced that he would be signing with BLK Prime. The promotion has only recently gotten involved in boxing, as they were previously known on its streaming service.

Along with the announcement, it was revealed that the former champion would be signing a three-fight, one-year deal with the company. According to Broner, the deal could net him upwards of $10 million if all goes well.

It's worth noting that while BLK Prime Boxing's signing of Adrien Broner was their first massive signing, they also made news last week. They made the news due to their announcement of Terence Crawford's return against David Avanesyan.

'Bud' was previously in talks to fight Errol Spence Jr., but instead opted for the other contest. Crawford's deal with BLK Prime Boxing is also much different than Broner's, as his contract only calls for the one fight with Avanesyan.

Adrien Broner discusses signing with BLK Prime Boxing

Adrien Broner and BLK Prime Boxing are prepared to take over boxing.

Over the last few years, the sport of boxing has seen some big promoters enter the game, to various successes. Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and Triller Fight Club have both come into revelancy over the last two years.

Given BLK Prime Boxing's recent announcements, they're prepared to join those companies for relevant upstart promotions. The signings of Terence Crawford and Adrien Broner instantly made them a big deal.

It seems that 'The Can Man' is on board with taking over the boxing game with them. During an Instagram Live stream, he discussed his signing. Based off the post, Broner seems to have high hopes for the partnership.

In the post, Adrien Broner stated:

“[God] always finds another way to give me a chance to take over boxing... I think with myself, with my About Billions brand and BLK Prime, I think we gonna take over boxing and we’re gonna reach heights that’s never been done before. And it’s all gonna start with my stablemate from Nebraska, Terence Crawford."

Watch his comments below:

