Is there a boxing match tonight?

There are several noteworthy boxing events happening today.

The controversial promotion Triller Fight Club is set to return for the first time since May. The upstart promotion was reportedly going to shut down following their Sergey Kovalev main-evented card earlier this year, but they've instead shifted course.

The promotion is set to have a pay-per-view card later tonight at Memorial Hall in Kansas City. Headlining the event is the undefeated prospect, James McKenzie Morrison. The son of the legendary Tommy Morrison, he's mostly known for knocking out Hasim Rahman Jr. earlier this year.

Standing opposite the undefeated heavyweight is Robert Simms, who's won four of his last fight fights. Beyond the main event, a slew of other prospects are set for the undercard, including Steve Cunningham Jr. and Gerald McClellan Jr.

However, Triller Fight Club isn't the only one hosting a card tonight; there's another card on DAZN today. Promoted by Matchroom Boxing, fans will get to see the return of Mauricio Lara. 'Bronco' is riding a 14-fight unbeaten streak, including a high-profile win over Josh Warrington.

Standing opposite the featherweight contender is the durable Jose Sanmartin, who's won his last seven fights. Beyond the main event, the highest-profile fighter on the undercard is Reshat Mati. The undefeated prospect will return to face Eduardo Rodriguez.

Which is the biggest boxing match tonight?

If fans can only tune into one boxing match tonight, they will want to tune into DAZN.

No offense to the Triller Fight Club card, as there are many great prospects for that event in Kansas City. However, the Matchroom Boxing card is better on paper, and the main event is by far the most significant boxing matchup this weekend.

Mauricio Lara may very well be the greatest featherweight on the planet right now, as evidenced by his knockout victory over Josh Warrington. In their subsequent rematch, 'Bronco' was dominating before an accidental headbutt that ended the fight.

Since then, the Mexican has captured a knockout win over Emilio Sanchez. Lara is hoping that with a big knockout victory tonight, he'll be able to capture an ever-elusive title opportunity.

However, it will not be easy, as Jose Sanmartin is a tough out for just about anybody. While the featherweight has lost five times in his career, he's only lost to the very best. He's also hitting his stride at the right time, given his current knockout streak.

With both men fighting for a shot at gold, there's no doubt that fans may want to tune into DAZN this evening.

