The talk has already started ahead of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford.

Earlier this week, the long-awaited matchup was finally announced. In July, the two welterweight champions will headline a Showtime pay-per-view card that has long been in the works. For years, fans and fighters alike have clamored to see 'Bud' face 'Big Fish'.

So, whenever the fight was shockingly announced earlier this week, fans were excited. The announcement frankly came out of nowhere, as both men have been quiet since their most recent bouts. Furthermore, Spence Jr. was also tied to a summer clash against Keith Thurman, but that bout failed to come to fruition.

Nonetheless, the trash talk between the two stars is already ongoing. Earlier this week, Terence Crawford sent his first message to Errol Spence Jr. since their fight announcement. In the video, the WBO welterweight champion took aim at his next opponent and his nickname.

In the video, Crawford states:

"The wait is over, it's game time. Errol Spence, Terence Crawford, July 29th, Las Vegas, Nevada. Everybody come out, show support, and watch me fry this fish."

See his comments in the video post below:

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Early Betting Odds

The betting odds for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford have been released.

The fight between 'The Truth' and 'Bud' promises to be one of the greatest of this year. For the past few years, fans have been calling to see the two welterweight champions face off, and they'll finally get their wish in July in Las Vegas.

However, now that the fight is actually announced, the talk has turned to who will earn the win. Both Crawford and Spence Jr. are considered to be two of the greatest talents in the boxing world today, making a potential clash between them quite hard to call.

That is perfectly reflected by the initial betting odds released earlier this week. MGM have released the first betting odds for the matchup, and they feature 'Bud' as a slight early favorite. The WBO welterweight champion is currently a slight -140 favorite.

Meanwhile, 'The Truth' is a slight underdog, currently sitting at +120. It's worth noting that the betting odds could change by fight night on July 29th, and they likely will.

If the road to get here has been any indication, there are still likely a few things that will happen between now and fight night.

