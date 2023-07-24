Who are fighting in the boxing match on July 29? Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. full card details

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spencer Jr. is a high-profile boxing match on July 29.

'Bud' and 'The Truth' have long been viewed as two of the greatest boxers on the planet. Furthermore, the two have been in the same division for years, leading many fans to clamor for the contest. For a long time, the deal couldn't be done.

However, last December, after Crawford scored a knockout win over David Avanesyan, he was again a free agent. The WBO welterweight champion called to face Spence Jr. in their long-awaited showdown, but few expected the fight to actually happen.

Luckily, it will, as the two will have a boxing match on July 29. Terence Crawford will face Errol Spence Jr. this Saturday night on Showtime pay-per-view, with the event going down from Las Vegas. For his part, 'The Truth' enters the contest off a stoppage win over Yordenis Ugas last year.

The co-main event also features a name familiar to many boxing fans. On the undercard, Isaac Cruz will return to face Giovanni Cabrera. 'Pitbull' famously gave Gervonta Davis a tough battle last year, but came up short by decision.

Meanwhile, this will be Cabrera's biggest test to date. He enters the contest with a 21-0 professional boxing record, with a decision win over Gabriel Flores Jr. last summer in his latest outing.

Mike Tyson gives thoughts on Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr

Mike Tyson believes Terence Crawford will emerge from his boxing match on July 29th victorious.

The boxing match between 'Bud' and 'The Truth' is one of the most anticipated fights of the year. While history plays a role in that, Crawford and Spence Jr. are also two of the most entertaining boxers in the sport.

Fighters such as Shakur Stevenson have predicted that the bout will end in a knockout, and that'll be a firefight. It's safe to say that Mike Tyson would agree with that, as he stated in an interview with FightHype.

There, 'Iron Mike' admitted that he was leaning towards Terence Crawford as of now. In the interview, the boxing legend stated:

“It’s a hell of a fight. Listen, you’ve got a master in there with a mean hell of a motherf***er, right, but the master is coming up in weight, he’s the small guy but he’s been successful with bigger guys. I used to look at the fight that Terence had with [Shawn] Porter, and I look at the fight that he [Spence] had with Porter, [Crawford] handled Porter so easily. It was an up and down fight with Spence. Then again, styles make fights."