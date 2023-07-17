Is Gervonta Davis still in jail? Here's the latest update on his prison sentence

Gervonta Davis is now a free man after finishing up his prison sentence.

'Tank' has had a wild ride since April. That month, he returned for the most important fight of his career against Ryan Garcia. In a battle between two of the biggest young stars of the sport in Sin City, Davis dominated.

The WBA (Regular) lightweight champion picked up a dominant knockout win over 'KingRy'. Prior to the fight, Davis earned another victory, but in the courtroom. In February, he accepted a plea deal in relation to a 2020 hit-and-run incident that saw four people, including a pregnant woman, head to the hospital.

Nonetheless, Gervonta Davis' plea deal was supposed to see him have a 90-day home sentence, as well as three years on probation. However, on June 1, the lightweight champion was found to be in violation of his home arrest and was forced to finish out his sentence behind bars.

However, the Baltimore native is now out of jail. The 29-year-old finished up his bid over the weekend and later released a tweet confirming as such. Now with his brief jail stint behind him, he can now look to a return to the ring.

Gervonta Davis releases first photo since jail release

Gervonta Davis is happy to finally be back home, based on his Instagram.

The legal saga involving 'Tank' has been a long one. In late 2020, Davis engaged in a hit-and-run that saw four people head to the hospital. It's worth noting that this was far from his first legal issue but appeared to be the most serious.

While Davis initially avoided jail time with his plea deal, he sadly violated the terms of his house arrest. Later, the lightweight champion had an Instagram live stream from his jail cell, where he slammed the judge in his case for being biased.

Nonetheless, Gervonta Davis is finally a free man and is happy to put this situation behind him. On Instagram, the WBA (Regular) lightweight titleholder released a photo of himself holding stacks of money.

It's safe to say that Davis is happy to be back at home. After all, he didn't get long to celebrate his win over Ryan Garcia in April. Following the victory, Davis was interested in potential fights with Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson.

However, the champion hasn't discussed any sort of return plans since the end of his legal situation.