WATCH: Gervonta Davis complains about "crazy" judge during jail cell phone call

Gervonta Davis's legal issues continue to only get worse.

'Tank' returned to the ring in April against Ryan Garcia on Showtime pay-per-view. The bout was long in the making, as they had been feuding for years before the fight. In the long-awaited clash, Davis won by seventh-round knockout.

However, what was lost in the madness of that night in Sin City was that the fight nearly didn't happen. In February, Davis pled guilty to a November 2020 hit-and-run accident that saw four people head to the hospital. Thanks to a plea deal, his sentencing didn't happen until post-fight.

Early last month, Gervonta Davis was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and three years of probation. Sadly, earlier this month, he violated the terms of his parole and was imprisoned for the rest of his 90-day stint. As of now, Davis is behind bars.

However, that hasn't stopped his words from spreading around the internet. Earlier this week, Davis had a friend go live from his Instagram account, with the boxer speaking over a jail phone. There, he stated:

"Man, I just wanna say to let the people know that this judge is crazy, bro. She locked me up because, basically, I bought a property. I did everything in my power to listen to my lawyers... She wanted me to stay in a one-bedroom apartment. Couldn't even have my kids or nothing come visit me and things like that. I just want to spread light on this situation because she’s taking advantage of me."

Gervonta Davis names his dream opponent

Prior to his imprisonment earlier this month, Gervonta Davis discussed his dream opponent.

'Tank' is currently one of the faces of boxing, with little argument given his win over Ryan Garcia. That April pay-per-vie event generated over 1.2 million buys and millions at the gate.

Following the victory, jabber shifted to what was next. Naturally, talk quickly revolved around names such as Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson. Those still are likely opponents next for Davis.

However, in terms of a dream opponent, Gervonta Davis named Naoya Inoue. In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion stated:

“I like – who’s the guy from Japan? Inoue? Yeah. That would be a fun fight, and it would be technical. But I think I would be too big for him. But it would be like a dream fight – I like that fight.”

