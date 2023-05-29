Who is Gervonta Davis fighting next? Calvin Ford suggests ideal next opponent 

Gervonta Davis' coach Calvin Ford wants to see 'Tank' fight Devin Haney next.

The WBA (Regular) lightweight champion has been out of the ring since his clash with Ryan Garcia in April. The bout was one of the biggest the sport has seen in years, doing over 1.2 million pay-per-view buys on Showtime.

In the main event, the fight itself wasn't that close. 'KingRy' came out firing big shots early, but a shock knockdown in round two put the champion in the driver's seat. Garcia attempted to fight on, but a body shot in round seven closed the show for Davis.

Since then, Gervonta Davis has been quiet as to a return. However, his coach, Calvin Ford, has now discussed the lightweight's return in an interview with Zeb Brooks. There, the trainer called for Davis to fight 'The Dream' next.

The unified lightweight champion is fresh off his win over Vasiliy Lomachenko earlier this month. Ford seemingly wants Davis to take those titles, stating in the interview:

"I want Haney, I want Haney!... You know what time it is! I want Haney."

See his comments in the interview video below:

Devin Haney discusses possible Gervonta Davis fight

Earlier this month, Devin Haney discussed a possible fight against Gervonta Davis.

'The Dream' faced off against Vasiliy Lomachenko earlier this month on ESPN pay-per-view. The fight was a spectacle, with two of the pound-for-pound best squaring off for 12 rounds and many fans felt that the Ukranian did much better work in the championship bout.

Nonetheless, it was the young champion who retained the titles by unanimous decision. Following the controversial victory, Haney had a face-off with Shakur Stevenson in the ring. The two lightweights seemed to tease that they would clash next.

However, in the post-fight press conference, Devin Haney offered another idea. There, he discussed a possible fight against Gervonta Davis, with the young champion believing a bout between the two would be massive.

At the post-fight press conference earlier this month, Haney suggested:

“Yeah, I mean, I know when the numbers come out, the numbers did very well. The gate did very well. I proved that I’m a draw in the sport of boxing. I proved that the people wanna see me. They come out, they support. And me and ‘Tank’ [Davis] is a massive fight, and it’s gonna happen sooner than later... We’ll just see, though."

See his comments in the video below:

Poll : 0 votes