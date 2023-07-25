"He’s just gonna do what he does" - Ryan Garcia gives thoughts on Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

Ryan Garcia is riding with his new teammate Errol Spence Jr. to defeat Terence Crawford.

'The Truth' has been out of the ring since his clash with Yordenis Ugas last May. There, he scored a 10th-round stoppage victory over the Cuban, earning the WBA (Super) welterweight title in the process. Following the win, Spence Jr. was again linked to a clash with 'Bud'.

While few doubted that they would ever share the ring together, the deal somehow got done. This Saturday night, fans will get to see two of the best boxers on the planet battle for welterweight supremacy. With all four titles on the line and a potential rematch in the balance, the boxing world has its eyes on Las Vegas.

One man that has a heavy interest in the fight is Ryan Garcia. 'KingRy' recently became teammates with Errol Spence Jr., famously joining Texas trainer Derrick James earlier this summer. In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Garcia previewed the fight.

There, the former lightweight champion stated that Spence Jr.'s pressure will be the difference. He stated:

“He’s just gonna do what he does. Put that pressure on him, start getting to him in the later rounds. It’s gonna be a good fight but I think Spence is obviously gonna win. By decision, I unanimous. But we’ll see. Terence is a bad man too, but I got Errol for sure.”

Who will Ryan Garcia fight next?

Earlier this week, Ryan Garcia attended Errol Spence Jr.'s open workout and discussed a return.

'KingRy' has been vocal about his desire to return to the ring since his April loss to Gervonta Davis. That defeat famously had Garcia make multiple changes in his career, leaving his trainer Joe Goossen in favor of Derrick James.

The former lightweight champion later attempted to also leave promoter Oscar De La Hoya. However, that is currently a battle being fought in court, as Golden Boy Promotions recently sued Garcia to enforce the contract.

Nonetheless, Ryan Garcia is still moving forward with a return to the ring. At Errol Spence Jr.'s open workout earlier this week, he was asked about his next fight. There, he confirmed his intention to face Rolly Romero next, stating:

“I’m ready to get at it at 140. Bring on Rollies. He’s part of PBC. I already ran it once, didn’t get my get-back. But I’m gonna beat Rolly’s a**. We’re gonna have that, at 140.”