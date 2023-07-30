How much did Terence Crawford make for his last fight? Rumored Errol Spence Jr. fight purse disclosed

Terence Crawford delivered a ninth-round knockout over Errol Spence Jr. Saturday night at the T-Moble Arena in Las Vegas to become the first undisputed welterweight champion in Boxing's four-belt era.

Apart from bragging rights, it looks like both fighters are set to earn a hefty paycheck for their showdown. Although the Nevada Athletic Commission no longer discloses fighter pay, a report by The U.S. Sun has given an estimate of what each fighter will earn for their Sin City showdown.

As per the report, both Terence Crawford and Spence Jr. are set to take home at least an eight-figure payday. This means the duo will receive a minimum of $10 million for the nine-round affair.

However, their overall purse is set to much higher once pay-per-view shares are factored in. The projected buys for the fight is 1 million, and fans had to shell out $84.99 for the event. That brings the total pay-per-view earnings to a staggering $84,990,000, given the event sales live up to the projections.

After 10 percent of the pay-per-view sales proceeds go towards the broadcaster, the rest 90 percent is split between the cable and the promoter, which brings the promoter's shares to $38,245,500.

This means that both fighters could receive a little above $19 million as their pay-per-view shares, given they have agreed to an even split. This takes the fighters' individual purses close to $30 million for the historic clash.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. set to earn another massive payday as 'The Truth' calls for rematch

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. are set to earn a massive payday for their Saturday night Sin City boxing spectacle. Now it seems like the duo might double their earnings within the year.

During the post-fight interview after his crushing loss to 'Bud,' Spence called for a rematch by the end of the year. However, this time he fancies doing it at super welterweight (154 lbs).

Minutes later, 'The Truth' reiterated his plans for the rematch with a callout to Terence Crawford. In a tweet, he wrote:

"Congrats to @terencecrawford good sh*t ! …hopefully, we can do it again before the end of the year."

Errol Spence @ErrolSpenceJr Congrats to @terencecrawford good shit ! …hopefully we can do it again before the end of the year ..

