Terence Crawford makes history with round 9 stoppage of Errol Spence Jr. in lopsided contest 

Terence Crawford made history by beating Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship.

Going into the fight, the bout was billed as one of the biggest and most important fights in modern-day boxing. Moreover, many believed that it would be a 50-50 fight. However, that wasn't the case as Crawford put on a rather one-sided performance.

Errol Spence Jr. managed to start off the fight strongly as he was able to land his shots and control the distance. However, things changed quickly when Terence Crawford dropped 'The Truth' in the second round of the fight with a left-right combo.

As the rounds went by, Crawford asserted his dominance over Errol Spence Jr. and went on to drop 'The Truth' two times in the seventh round of their fight before finally stopping him in the ninth round to become the undisputed welterweight champion. By doing so, 'Bud' has most certainly cemented himself as one of the best fighters in the world right now.

