BREAKING: Errol Spence Jr. has officially activated rematch clause to fight Terence Crawford, according to Bud's trainer

It appears as though Errol Spence Jr. wants to activate his rematch clause to fight Terence Crawford again.

While speaking to Pro Boxing Fans, 'Bud's trainer Bo Mac revealed that Spence Jr. activated his rematch clause and wants an opportunity to avenge his loss. He mentioned that he recently received a text notifying him that a rematch is next but the specifics are yet to be determined.

He said:

"[Crawford] Just text me yesterday and said that, 'Spence activated his rematch.' Yeah, he just activated his rematch...that's confirmed, but we don't have a date and stuff like that."

Expand Tweet

'The Truth' and 'Bud' fought in a highly anticipated welterweight bout this past July, which saw the 35-year-old put on a boxing masterclass as he earned a ninth-round TKO win. Both fighters had unbeaten professional records, which made more an intriguing matchup. 'Bud' kept his unbeaten record intact as he improved to 40-0, and at the same time, snapped Errol Spence Jr.'s 28-fight winning streak.

There had been plenty of speculation as to who 'Bud' would fight next following his incredible performance against 'The Truth', but those questions appear to be answered. It will be interesting to see how soon the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford rematch will be booked as both competitors haven't fought more than once in a calendar year since 2019.

'The Truth' vs. 'Bud' staredown [Photo credit: @premierboxing - Twitter]