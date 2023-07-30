Terence Crawford basks in vindication; slams media members for belittling him after stopping Errol Spence Jr. 

Terence Crawford's display against Errol Spence Jr. was the performance of a lifetime as he dismantled his opponent inside nine rounds. 'Bud' was crowned the undisputed welterweight champion, the first fighter in the division's history to do so.

Crawford also made history by becoming the first male boxer to become the undisputed champion in two divisions.

Following his win, Terence Crawford savored his appearance in front of the boxing media members, whom 'Bud' felt had dismissed his chances of beating Spence Jr. pre-fight.

Crawford even pointed out one media member specifically, stating that he "went against him". Crawford said:

"I've been telling each and every one of y'all, for years. A lot of y'all are over here looking sad. Ellie, you're looking like a r******d a*s dude, you know what I mean?"

He added:

"But all in all, I get to say [that] I told y'all. Because I've been asking for these fights for years, and y'all have been saying, 'He's too small. He's gonna get this, he's gonna get broken.' Each and every time I stepped up, I proved y'all wrong. Each time."

Watch the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Terence Crawford takes aim at media members who he feels were against him after knocking out Errol Spence…



[ @ShowtimeBoxing] Terence Crawford takes aim at media members who he feels were against him after knocking out Errol Spence…@ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/m9zIXxR0jy

Terence Crawford handed Errol Spence Jr. the first defeat of his illustrious career, while 'Bud' extended his own record to 40-0 (31 KO).

With Crawford becoming the undisputed champion, it is unclear what lies ahead for one of the greatest fighters of this generation.

"It's the Terence Crawford era" - 'Bud' sends a message to the boxing world

Heading into the fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., many expected it to be an even battle, but Crawford proved to be levels above his opponent on fight night.

'Bud' won the fight via a ninth-round TKO, but dominated the exchanges from the opening bell. Spence Jr. was dropped by Crawford three times in the fight, with all three judges scoring the contest 79-70 prior to the stoppage.

Following his win, Crawford appeared in front of the media where he sent a message to the world of boxing and said:

"For all you guys that doubted me. For all you guys who said I was too small. I was actually too strong. And now everybody get's to witness greatness, like I said before. It's the Terence Crawford era."

Watch the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @ShowtimeBoxing] Terence Crawford concludes his post-fight presser after knocking out Errol Spence with a message for his doubters: "For all you guys that said I was too small, I was actually too strong. Now they get to witness greatness. It's the Terence Crawford era."@ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/GaIzEWYEEb

