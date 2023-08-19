"Not a big guy" - Terence Crawford unbothered by size difference in Canelo Alvarez fight

Terence Crawford believes a fight with Canelo Alvarez won't have too big of a size difference.

Late last month, 'Bud' made boxing history against Errol Spence Jr. In their Showtime pay-per-view main event, Crawford dominated, winning by ninth-round stoppage. With the victory, he became the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.

Furthermore, he became the first man in boxing history to become undisputed in a second weight class. While already a historic feat, Crawford has made it clear he's not done. Since the win over 'The Truth', he's called to face Jermell Charlo up at 154 pounds.

'Iron Man' is currently slated to face Canelo Alvarez in September, in a historic fight of his own. His bout with the Mexican superstar will be the first time in boxing history that two unified champions will clash. On the Joe Rogan Experience, Terence Crawford made it clear that he wants next.

Despite having to jump three weight classes to face the winner of the September bout, Crawford is unbothered. In the discussion with Rogan, he stated:

“Canelo's not a big guy, he's 5ft 8ins. He's big muscular-wise, but as far as height? Nah. I think it can happen. If he beats Jermell Charlo, Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez is the biggest fight in boxing, hands down.”

Canelo Alvarez opens up on Terence Crawford fight

Earlier this week, Canelo Alvarez opened up on a potential fight against Terence Crawford.

While 'Bud' stated on the Joe Rogan Experience that he was down to fight at 168-pounds, that's the first time he's said so. In the preceding days, he admitted that he was interested in fighting Alvarez, but it would have to be a catchweight.

While the welterweight has since changed his mind about the weight, Alvarez did acknowledge the callout. In an interview with The Daily Mail, the Mexican star rejected the possibility of a catchweight bout, which is now likely off the table regardless.

However, he also stated that he wasn't interested in the fight regardless, hinting at it being a lose-lose. When asked about fighting Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez responded:

"He's a great fighter, he deserves to be in the top two [pound-for-pound]… [but]it's hard for me to make other weights. Like he said, if he beat Gervonta Davis, nobody is going to appreciate that. They're going to say: 'too small, too small.' And I think it's the same position for me."