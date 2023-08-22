Canelo Alvarez says he will consider fighting Jake Paul, but only after retirement

Canelo Alvarez is willing to box Jake Paul, but it won't happen anytime soon.

'The Problem Child' is fresh off his return to the ring earlier this month opposite Nate Diaz. The boxing match was the first 10-rounder of Paul's career, and he looked excellent. In their DAZN pay-per-view main event, he dominated.

In the end, the YouTuber-turned-boxer picked up a dominant unanimous decision win. Following the victory, Paul called for a longshot fight with Canelo Alvarez. Since his debut in 2020, the influencer has consistently called to face the Mexican star.

Now, Canelo Alvarez has discussed a potential fight against Jake Paul. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club to promote his September bout against Jermell Charlo, he was asked about the possible contest. Surprisingly, he did show a certain level of interest.

However, only if the fight would be an exhibition. In the interview, Alvarez was insistent about not fighting Paul in a professional setting, and likely not until his career is over. He revealed:

"Yeah maybe [an exhibition] but not right now. No [not a real fight], not now... Not right now because I'm chasing other things in my career. But, you never know. Maybe later, [after I retire]... [I] don't disrespect Jake Paul and what he's doing, he can do whatever he wants. But it's not for real boxing, for my career."

Canelo Alvarez hilariously casts aside Conor McGregor callout

Canelo Alvarez has placed Jake Paul and Conor McGregor in the exhibition fighter category.

'The Notorious', much like 'The Problem Child' has long called to face the Mexican star. For his part, McGregor does have some experience boxing at the highest level of the sport, coming up short to Floyd Mayweather in their 2017 classic.

Currently healing from a broken leg and out of the UFC's USADA pool, he called to face Canelo Alvarez earlier this summer. Given his friendship with Anthony Joshua, and Eddie Hearn, and his recent association with Matchroom, it seems the Irishman is down to return to boxing.

However, he won't be facing the unified super-middleweight champion anytime soon. Asked by reporters about the fight following his press conference with Jermell Charlo, Alvarez shouted back. There, he made it clear that much like Jake Paul, he has no interest in fighting Conor McGregor in a professional setting.

Alvarez shouted while laughing with reporters:

"He's crazy, Conor. Maybe [we'll fight] when I retire!"