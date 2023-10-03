Is Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez really happening? 'The Problem Child' tries to "manifest" fight on social media

Fear not, Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez isn't happening next.

The Mexican superstar returned to the ring on Saturday night to face Jermell Charlo. The fight was a historic one, as it was the first time when two undisputed male boxing champions clashed. Unfortunately, nobody told 'Iron Man'.

The super-middleweight champion didn't even have to leave first gear to coast to a unanimous decision win over Charlo. With the victory, fans began to look to the future and potential matchups with names such as Terence Crawford and David Benavidez.

However, Canelo Alvarez also received a callout from Jake Paul. On social media, fans likely saw a poster posted by 'The Problem Child' teasing a fight. For his part, Paul has been out of action since a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz earlier this year.

However, the fight isn't going to be happening now, or possibly ever. On social media, Paul was clear to say that he hadn't booked a bout with Alvarez. No, he's just trying to manifest the potential clash into reality. Ideally, he would want the fight to happen at Las Vegas's Sphere venue.

In the past, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has discussed his love of manifestation, and how he feels that it benefits him. We'll see if it can help score a longshot bout with Alvarez.

What did Canelo Alvarez say about fighting Jake Paul?

Don't expect to see Canelo Alvarez fighting Jake Paul anytime soon.

This week is far from the first time that 'The Problem Child' has called for this bout He called him out following his win over Diaz in August, and has repeatedly teased a future clash with Alvarez. However, the champion has no interest.

In the past, the Mexican boxer has been asked about Paul's consistent callouts. At first, Alvarez rejected a fight with the YouTuber. Earlier this year in a recent interview taken prior to his win over Charlo, he confirmed the same.

In a recent interview with Mirror Fighting, Canelo Alvarez stated that Jake Paul should focus on his level of boxing. Fighting him would be a step too far, and that's not what he should be doing right now anyway.

In the interview, Alvarez stated:

"My level is another level...I think he needs to enjoy what he's doing and that's it. He needs to calm down and stop calling out people on another level. He needs to focus on what he's doing. He's doing good things."

