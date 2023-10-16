Logan Paul should have been disqualified for landing illegal punch, claim boxing fans

Some fans believe Logan Paul, not Dillon Danis, should've been disqualified on Saturday.

Over the weekend, 'The Maverick' made his long-awaited return to the boxing ring. For the first time since a June 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather, Paul faced longtime rival Dillon Danis. 'El Jefe' had no boxing experience entering the bout, and it showed.

All in all, the YouTuber dominated the action on Saturday. Paul battered Danis throughout the six-round bout, with the MMA fighter barely landing a punch. In the final round, he seemingly realized that and tried to make it a cage fight.

In round six, Dillon Danis shot for a takedown against Logan Paul, which was stuffed. The action was interrupted, and he had a point taken away. After the break, he again went after the YouTuber with an illegal tactic, trying to wrap up a guillotine.

With seconds left in the bout, Paul shook him off and punched him on the ground. Danis sprung up and tried to chase after him but was met by his security guard. There, he threw the last missed shot of the night, causing a brawl, and was disqualified.

However, some on social media believe that Paul should've been disqualified instead. In an Instagram comment section reacting to the clip, many said the YouTuber should've been handed the loss after landing a punch on the ground.

See fan reactions below:

Will Logan Paul have his win over Dillon Danis overturned?

Dillon Danis must've been reading online because he recently filed to have his loss over Logan Paul overturned.

On social media, 'El Jefe' responded to fans' questioning if 'The Maverick' should've been disqualified. There, Danis confirmed that he planned to file an appeal with the PBA over the loss.

However, that's unlikely to really do anything. That's not to say that it's impossible, however. The PBA has overturned fights in the past, including KSI's win over Joe Fournier in May, turning the bout from a knockout to a no-contest.

Luckily for Logan Paul, that situation was much different. Yes, it is true that it's illegal to punch an opponent on the ground. Also, it's illegal under most circumstances for a fighter's camp to enter the ring before the bell, which his team did in round six.

That being said, the only reason why Danis landed on the mat, to begin with, was an attempt to make an illegal move. Furthermore, the Bellator fighter's team also entered the ring, which began the brawl.

You don't have to like 'The Maverick,' but his win will stand.