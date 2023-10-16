Has Dillon Danis ever fought in the UFC? A look into the MMA fighter's pro record 

Dillon Danis has never fought in the UFC, and that's unlikely to change.

'El Jefe' returned to combat sports on Saturday night in a high-profile boxing match against Logan Paul. Despite a heated build that saw Danis promise a knockout, he was instead dominated by 'The Maverick', easily losing all six rounds.

In round six, the MMA fighter tried to show his skills but failed again. He shot for a takedown against Paul, which was stuffed and resulted in him losing a point. A minute later he went for a guillotine in the final seconds, which kicked off a giant brawl.

Dillon Danis wound up suffering a loss by disqualification, putting him at 0-1 as a boxer. Post-fight, he took to social media to say that he was heading to the UFC next. Given his one-sided loss to Logan Paul, that's unlikely to change.

While Danis' did have an excellent career in jiu-jitsu, his MMA career has left a lot to be desired. In 2018, the training partner of Conor McGregor was signed to Bellator to begin his career in the cage. That April, he scored a first-round submission win over Kyle Walker.

The following June, Danis returned to score another first-round submission, this time over Max Humphrey. However, due to injuries and personal issues, that was his last MMA fight.

Dillon Danis announces plans to file an appeal against Logan Paul

Dillon Danis is hoping to get a technical win over Logan Paul after their fight on Saturday.

As previously stated, their co-main event over the weekend was one-way traffic. 'The Maverick' easily dominated, rocking Danis in round two with a massive combination and never looked back.

While he never had to leave first gear to beat the Bellator star, Paul didn't impress too much either. Furthermore, while he claimed a disqualification win over Danis, the jiu-jitsu star is hoping to flip that around on the YouTuber.

On X, Dillon Danis announced his plans to file an appeal with the PBA over the loss to Logan Paul. On social media, the Danis alleged that the YouTuber should've been disqualified himself. To back up his comments, he included a video of Paul's team entering the ring before the referee called for a halt in the action.

That being said, the appeal is unlikely to go anywhere. Even in the video that Danis includes, his own team is also in the ring. Furthermore, it's all up to the referee's discretion when it comes to a foul such as that.