What happened when Dillon Danis fought Gordon Ryan? Here's how their grappling match went 

Before his boxing match with Logan Paul, let's revisit Dillon Danis vs. Gordon Ryan.

'El Jefe' is currently set to have the first boxing match of his career this Saturday night in Manchester. There, he will face 'The Maverick' who hasn't fought in over two years and is still searching for the first win of his career.

For the Bellator star, this is by far the biggest spotlight he's ever had. Danis has trained alongside names such as Conor McGregor in the past, but he's never had this much attention. Part of why he began training with 'The Notorious' in the first place was his excellent jiu-jitsu.

Dillon Danis was a great grappler for years before ultimately jumping to MMA. Many have been reexamining his grappling career ahead of his first boxing match, especially his 2017 match with Gordon Ryan at ADCC.

'The King' is arguably considered the greatest no-gi grappler of all time. However, when he met Danis in 2017 at ADCC, the two went toe-to-toe. Ultimately, both men had success, and neither could score a submission win in the 15-minute duration.

As a result, it went to a referee's decision, with Ryan picking up the win. In the six years since this grappling match, the two have continued to go back and forth about it. Also, given today's events, it's clear that their rivalry isn't over yet.

Dillon Danis vs. Gordon Ryan: 'The King' backs Logan Paul at weigh-ins

The rivalry that is Dillon Danis vs. Gordon Ryan took another turn earlier today.

Earlier today, 'El Jefe' arrived at weigh-ins for his fight with Logan Paul. Both men made weight and then went face-to-face in a cage to tease the co-main event slated for tomorrow night.

After the faceoffs, the two men then did interviews with Ariel Helwani. During Paul's, 'The King' made a surprise appearance and stated that he would stop Danis from getting too out of control tomorrow night if necessary.

In the build to his boxing match with Logan Paul, Dillon Danis has repeatedly teased that he would potentially break the rules by choking him. At the weigh-ins earlier today, Ryan clarified that it wouldn't be happening under his watch.

In response, 'El Jefe' slammed both men and accused them of steroids. Although Ryan and Danis will likely never grapple again, it seems that their feud is far from over.