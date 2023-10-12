When is KSI vs. Tommy Fury? USA, UK, and Canada date and time

The KSI vs. Tommy Fury timings can be found below.

On Saturday night in Manchester, 'The Nightmare' and 'TNT' will finally collide. The two heated rivals booked a fight following the YouTuber's knockout of Joe Fournier in May. For his part, Fury is coming off a decision win over Jake Paul earlier this year in Saudi Arabia.

Nonetheless, the card promises to be a thrilling one. Set for the co-main event is the return of Logan Paul, back for the first time since his 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. There, he will face Dillon Danis in a heated matchup that will be the Bellator fighter's boxing debut.

Nonetheless, KSI vs. Tommy Fury has a stacked undercard as well that fans can tune into. As for watching the card, it will air on DAZN pay-per-view and will cost $54.99 in the States. Over in the U.K., the event will cost €19.99, with the card being a near-sellout for those who want to attend.

Regardless, for fans in the U.K., the main card is set to get going at 7 PM. For those in America, that would be 2 PM ET and will be the same time in Canada. However, ringwalks aren't expected until 10:50 PM UK, which would be 5:50 PM ET in the States and Canada.

Obviously, that time can be slightly pushed forward due to the length of undercard bouts. However, it likely won't be delayed for long.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury timings: Who is set for the undercard?

KSI vs. Tommy Fury is a stellar card, with an undercard that many fans likely don't know about.

Obviously, the main event and co-main event are hyped-up fights that have captured the audience. That being said, the undercard has a lot of bouts that some fans likely aren't aware of.

Also set for the main card is the return of Salt Papi. The influencer boxer is one of Misfits Boxing's biggest stars but is coming off a loss to Anthony Taylor. He's lost a ton of weight in preparation for his return and will face Slim Albaher.

Furthermore, there's a pair of grudge matches set for KSI vs. Tommy Fury as well. Astrid Wett and Alexia Grace will finally fight, months separated from their ill-fated attempt at a bout. Also, Deen The Great and Walid Sharks will clash in a high-profile rematch.

As many fans have noted, this is the most expensive Misfits Boxing card to date. However, it's for a good reason.