Who are fighting on the KSI vs. Tommy Fury event? Here's the full PRIME card

While many are likely unaware, the KSI vs. Tommy Fury undercard is stellar.

'The Nightmare' is slated to return to the ring against 'TNT' this Saturday night in the U.K. For the YouTuber, he is fresh off his no-contest with Joe Fournier in May. On the other hand, Fury is fresh off a decision victory over Jake Paul in February.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Logan Paul is set for his first boxing match since 2021. There, 'The Maverick' will look to score the first win of his combat sports career against Dillon Danis. That being said, there's a lot more to look forward to than the two top bouts.

Also set for the card is the return of Salt Papi. The hard-hitting middleweight is back for the first time since May, and he will face off against Slim Albaher. They will clash over the Misfits middleweight title, but that's far from the only gold on the line.

Also set for the card will be a trio of other title bouts. At heavyweight, Chase DeMoor will fight Tempo Arts, while Astrid Wett will defend her flyweight title against Alexia Grace. At light-heavyweight, longtime Misfits stars King Kenny and Anthony Taylor will also clash for gold.

That being said, there are other more lowkey non-title bouts. Furthermore, there's also a tag team boxing match between the team of Luis Alcaraz Pineda and BDave vs. Alex Wassabi and NichLmao.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury undercard: How much will the event cost?

The KSI vs. Tommy Fury undercard has led to a higher pay-per-view cost this time around.

To this point in his boxing career, 'The Nightmare' has taken a different approach than his closest contemporary, Jake Paul. While 'The Problem Child' has charged around $59.99 per event, the Brit has gone in the opposite direction.

His 2018 bout with Logan Paul was only $10 on pay-per-view, and his subsequent Misfits Boxing bouts were only $19.99. However, due to the demand of the Brit's fight against 'TNT', this event will cost a lot more.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury is expected to cost $54.99 on pay-per-view in America. For those in the U.K., they can expect to pay £19.99 for the event. It's worth noting that fans will also need a monthly, or yearly subscription to DAZN to purchase the card.

However, given the quality of the card, and especially the undercard, it seems well worth the price.