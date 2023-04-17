Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor: Height, weight, reach, and boxing record comparison 

Ahead of Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor, let's break into the specifics.

Late last week, Misfits Boxing announced that the two would co-main event their pay-per-view return next month in the U.K. The card is expected to be headlined by a cruiserweight clash between KSI and Joe Fournier, but lots of attention has already gone to Papi and Taylor.

While there's not exactly a huge talent pool, the two are considered among the greatest influencer boxers on the planet. Luckily, the two also match up well when looking at things such as height, weight, and boxing record.

Firstly, when looking at height, the Filipino will have a slight advantage. Papi is believed to be around five feet and eight inches tall. Meanwhile, the former MMA fighter comes at five feet and seven inches tall. In terms of weight, the two are close as well.

Salt Papi has fought the majority of his career at 180 pounds, having lost over 20 pounds since his March 2022 debut. Meanwhile, Taylor has competed as low as 145 pounds but has competed at 175 pounds in his recent Misfits Boxing appearances.

As far as fight records go, Papi enters undefeated at 3-0, with two wins by knockout. Meanwhile, Taylor holds a combined 3-5-1 record across professional and exhibition contests, having competed in over a dozen MMA fights as well.

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor: Who else is on the card?

The MF & DAZN X Series 7 card featuring Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor continues to build.

While the clash between Papi and Taylor has generated a lot of excitement, the card has a lot of entertaining fights beyond the co-main. The obvious draw is in the main event, as KSI returns to take on Joe Fournier.

'The Nightmare' is coming off his knockout win over Faze Temper in January. Ahead of his clash against the undefeated former WBA international champion, fans believe it'll be the biggest test of his career. Given Fournier's undefeated record and years of training, it's hard to argue.

However, the card has other interesting bouts on the undercard as well. Namely, Deji will be facing Swarmz in a fun high-profile matchup. 'The Tank' has been out of action since his loss to Floyd Mayweather last November. Meanwhile, Swarmz rebounded from his defeat to KSI with a TKO win over Ryan Taylor earlier this year.

