KSI's manager teases return of former opponent Luis Alcatraz Pineda on upcoming DAZN card

It seems that former KSI opponent Luis Alcatraz Pineda might be getting a second shot.

Pineda and KSI faced off for one half of 'The Nightmare's' return last month at the O2 Arena in London, England. The two bouts on the card were the British star's first since 2019. Upon his return, the YouTuber wanted to win two fights in one night.

In the opening bout of the evening, the 29-year-old knocked out footballer-turned-rapper Swarmz. He then moved to the main event, where he was matched up with Mexican professional boxer Luis Alcatraz Pineda. Heading into the bout, Pineda held a record of 2-5.

Many figured that the Mexican boxer would pose some threat to the YouTuber, given his advantage in experience. Instead, he was dominated and was knocked down multiple times en route to a third-round stoppage.

Following the main event, many fans (and 'The Nightmare' himself), bashed the Mexican on social media. Their complaints being that Pineda kept complaining about illegal strikes, and seemed to run away in the headlining bout.

Despite that talk, it appears that Luis Alcatraz Pineda might be getting a second chance against a different opponent. KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, teased that he will be matched with influencer Kristen Hanby on the next Misfits Boxing card next month.

The promotion was started by KSI earlier this year, and it seems that his former opponent will get a shot that many fans didn't expect.

When will KSI return to the boxing ring?

While no opponent is set, KSI is aiming for a return to the ring next January.

'The Nightmare' called out many names following his bout with Luis Alcatraz Pineda last month. Those names include Andrew Tate, Tommy Fury, and Slim Albaher, among others.

Since then, the 29-year-old has provided some hints on his return. While no opponent has been named, the British star has stated that his next bout will be in the United States. He's also stated that he will return at the start of next year.

While one half of the headliners haven't been revealed, the undercard is already being filled out. Logan Paul, who fought the Brit on two occasions, has stated that he will likely fight Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis on the undercard of the event.

While there's not too many details on when KSI will return next, fans can expect details of his next bout in the days to come.

