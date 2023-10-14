Was Oleksandr Usyk's win over Daniel Dubois overturned? WBA releases final report

Oleksandr Usyk will retain his win over Daniel Dubois, the WBA has announced.

'The Cat' is fresh off his clash with 'Dynamite' in late August. The bout was made after Usyk struggled to finalize a bout with Tyson Fury, leading to Dubois getting the title shot. He entered the matchup in Poland as a massive underdog.

However, the WBA, IBF, IBO, WBO, and The Ring heavyweight champion got much more trouble than he expected. Usyk landed his jab at will, but Dubois landed arguably the more powerful shots early. In the fifth round, he landed a hard shot that nearly ended the bout.

Daniel Dubois landed a shot just below the belt line, which was deemed illegal. Oleksandr Usyk went down for just under four minutes but recovered. He went on to win by ninth-round knockout, but there was a lot of controversy surrounding the fight.

Post-fight, Frank Warren and Dubois announced their plans to appeal the result. They didn't necessarily want the win to be overturned, but they did want an ordered rematch from the WBA. Unfortunately for them, the investigation didn't go their way.

As first reported by BoxingScene, the WBA has upheld the result. In a statement released, Committee chairman Carlos Chavez stated that the appeal didn't meet the burden of proof needed to overturn a fight.

When will Oleksandr Usyk fight next?

While today's result was bad for Daniel Dubois, it was good for Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

As previously mentioned, 'Dynamite' only got the title shot due to issues booking 'The Cat' vs. 'The Gypsy King'. For most of this year, the two heavyweight champions were in talks to fight but walked away from negotiations on several occasions.

As a result, Usyk booked a fight with Dubois, which went down in August. While there was controversy, his ninth-round knockout victory stood. Furthermore, with the appeal going in his direction, it just confirms that his next fight will be with Fury.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury is currently scheduled for December in Saudi Arabia. However, while the Ukranian has already dispatched his competition, he has to wait for his opponent to do the same. Later this month, Fury will look to defeat former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

The high-profile heavyweight bout is now the only thing standing between Usyk's clash with Fury. It's worth noting that 'The Predator' is currently a massive underdog for his boxing debut later this month.