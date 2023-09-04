"You still believe in magic" - Oleksandr Usyk's manager reacts to Daniel Dubois appealing to overturn the loss; Frank Warren hits back

Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk's teams continue to go back and forth.

Late last month in Poland, 'Dynamite' and 'The Cat' faced off for heavyweight gold. For Usyk, the fight was his first since his two-fight series with Anthony Joshua. In 2021 and 2022, he scored decision wins over 'AJ'.

Following the victory, he targeted a title unification with Tyson Fury, but the contest didn't come to fruition. As a result, Dubois got the nod. Leading into the matchup, few gave the British heavyweight much of a shot, as he was a massive underdog.

Instead, the two heavyweights put on an entertaining fight. To his credit, Usyk was landing more, while Dubois was arguably landing harder. In the fifth round, the Brit landed a shot that was ruled a low blow. However, many have since called for the fight to be ruled a knockout win for Dubois, alleging that it landed on the belt line.

However, on fight night, Daniel Dubois instead suffered a knockout loss. Oleksandr Usyk got five minutes to recover, which was all he needed to dominate after the knockdown. Since then, Frank Warren has announced his plans to appeal the fight.

However, Egis Kilmas doesn't believe it'll matter. On X, the two promoters went back and forth regarding the potential appeal. While Kilmas stated that Warren must believe in magic, the veteran promoter still seemed confident the shot was low.

Will Daniel Dubois vs. Oleksandr Usyk be overturned?

Unfortunately for Daniel Dubois, his loss to Oleksandr Usyk likely won't be overturned.

The sport of boxing has almost too many flaws to count. However, one of the more less-discussed issues in the sport is the lack of recourse for when something goes wrong.

For example, fighters are typically able to appeal a bout's result regardless. If there's a bad decision, a missed foul, or something similar, they can appeal to the local athletic commission that hosted the event. Sadly for boxers, that rarely means anything.

Look no further than Jack Catterall's loss to Josh Taylor last year. The result was highly controversial, among one of the worst in boxing history. The hometown boxer picked up a decision win that was so controversial an investigation was launched into it.

However, after the headlines were gone, the BBBoC wound up just downgrading one judge, and that was it. No overturned fight, no ordered rematch, nothing. Given this recent, even more controversial result, Daniel Dubois' appeal chances don't look great.