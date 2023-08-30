Daniel Dubois slams 'hater' Tony Bellew after comments about Oleksandr Usyk low blow

The controversy over Daniel Dubois vs. Oleksandr Usyk has only become worse.

Over the weekend in Poland, 'Dynamite' and 'The Cat' faced off for heavyweight gold. Leading into the contest, the British challenger was a massive underdog. For his part, Usyk was leading into the bout riding two straight wins over Anthony Joshua.

However, Dubois posed a much bigger challenge on fight night than many expected. In round five, he seemingly had the bout won with a devastating body shot. However, the referee determined that the shot was low, and gave Usyk time to recover.

Oleksandr Usyk went on to win by ninth-round knockout, leading to controversy. Since fight night, many have questioned if Dubois really landed a low blow, or if it was legal. It's safe to say that Tony Bellew believes it was an illegal blow, saying so on social media.

Furthermore, the former champion has been sharing re-posts, calling Daniel Dubois a quitter. That caught the notice of 'Dynamite' in a recent interview with TalkSport. There, he slammed Bellew, saying:

"They're all haters, they sound like haters. You've got to know who your enemies are right now, so what they've got to say is expected really, we knew before that... I'm gutted still. I believe I should be world champion right now and I feel like I've been cheated out of that."

Daniel Dubois vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Will the result be overturned?

Daniel Dubois vs. Oleksandr Usyk could be overturned with an appeal.

The shot itself was highly controversial and has been the talk of the boxing world since Saturday night. For his part, 'Dynamite' has been steadfast in that the shot was to the body, and not downstairs.

In fact, his promoter seems to believe that he should be the heavyweight champion as well. Following the fight, Frank Warren confirmed plans to appeal Daniel Dubois' loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

For what it's worth, appeals typically don't lead anywhere in the world of boxing. However, Warren and Dubois still seem to believe that it is worth a try. At the post-fight press conference, the promoter stated:

“We will be lobbying the WBA to declare this as a no-contest. The knockdown, which the referee said was below the belt, that wasn’t a low blow, it hit him on the shorts. But the criteria as is explained at the rules meeting, the waist is the midpoint to your hips, so it’s much lower. So that was a legitimate blow and it should’ve been stopped... The referee got it wrong.”