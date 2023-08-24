How much do Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois tickets cost? Price for watching the fight live in Wroclaw, Poland

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois tickets are still around, but going fast.

'The Cat' and 'Dynamite' will headline an ESPN pay-per-view clash this Saturday night from Poland. For Usyk, the bout will be his first since his rematch with Anthony Joshua a year ago. There, he scored his second-straight win over 'AJ' by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Dubois is fresh off a stoppage win over Kevin Lerena in December. While not originally slated to get a title shot, the 25-year-old was named mandatory after Usyk's talks with Tyson Fury fell apart. While a massive underdog leading into the title bout, he will look to shock the world this weekend.

For fans looking to attend the fight, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois tickets are still available via EBilet. While there are not many left, there are some still available. Tickets start at 49 PLN, and go all the way up to 9,999 PLN. It's worth noting that the majority of the cheaper tickets have already been grabbed by fans.

For the most part, only VIP tickets are left, meaning that fans will have to pay quite a bit to get last-second tickets. If too expensive for fans in Poland, the event will be streamed on ESPN and BT Sport pay-per-view.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois tickets: Alex Krassyuk gives update

80% of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois tickets have been sold according to Alex Krassyuk.

The normally stoic Ukrainian promoter has had a busy 12 months. Over the last year, he's repeatedly attempted to book 'The Cat' a fight against Tyson Fury. Krassyuk even got a deal done with Saudi Skill Challenge Entertainment, signing Usyk.

However, after 'The Gypsy King' talks fell apart, they instead had to pivot to their mandatory. Facing a challenger in 'Dynamite', who is considered an underdog, this is Usyk's opportunity to show his star power. As of now, he seems to be doing well according to his promoter.

In fact, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois tickets are 80% gone. Krassyuk discussed ticket sales for the event in a recent interview with Boxing King Media. Following the public workout, the promoter stated that he was optimistic that they'd have a full house on fight night.

In the interview, the promoter stated:

“We have 80% of tickets sold already. We have four days to go. I wish we had a packed, full arena, but we’re approaching to it.”