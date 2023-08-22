"His best days are done" - Daniel Dubois makes bold prophecy about upcoming Oleksandr Usyk fight

Daniel Dubois believes Oleksandr Usyk is exiting his prime at the right time.

'Dynamite' is currently slated to face 'The Cat' this Saturday in the biggest fight of his life. For the British contender, the title shot came out of the blue earlier this year. For months, Usyk had attempted to arrange a unification bout with Tyson Fury.

However, after 'The Gypsy King' declined, the shot went to Dubois. The two heavyweights will now headline a card from Poland this weekend, with the champion being a heavy favorite to retain. However, Dubois isn't worried about the odds.

The heavyweight contender previewed his upcoming fight against Oleksandr Usyk in a recent interview with Unibet. There, Daniel Dubois opined that the Ukrainian is exiting his prime and that his best days in the sport have already passed him by.

At just 25 years old, he seems to believe that now is the time to take out Usyk. In the interview, Dubois opined:

"I feel like he's had his best days. He's had his career, he's made his money, you know. He's had 300 amateur fights, his best days are gone. It's my time now. Time to go out there and take them belts."

Daniel Dubois' coach confident ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

Daniel Dubois and his coach Don Charles couldn't be more confident heading into Saturday's title shot.

The fight will be by far the biggest of 'Dynamite's career, and he's aware of that. Ever since the bout announcement, many have counted Dubois out. After all, 'The Cat' is arguably the greatest heavyweight alive, having beaten Anthony Joshua on two occasions.

Meanwhile, the British contender struggled last December when facing former cruiserweight Kevin Lerena. '2 Guns' dropped Dubois three times before he secured a come-from-behind win. Many don't believe that 'Dynamite' will be able to do the same this weekend.

That being said, Don Charles is not among them. The longtime trainer for Dubois previewed his fight with Oleksandr Usyk in a recent interview with The Daily Mail. There, the coach radiated confidence, while also noting his fighter's punching power.

He stated:

"I'm going to be arrogant. If Daniel Dubois is hitting him the way we envisage, Usyk will not survive it... Joshua is a phenomenal puncher, but Dubois’ power is unmeasurable... Joshua was very apprehensive. He had the chance and didn’t close the show. He didn’t want to gas and didn’t trust his defense. Daniel Dubois gets him in that position, he would be doomed."