Who is Oleksandr Usyk's wife Yekaterina Usyk? All about the Ukrainian beauty who made fun of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury 

Boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has been married to Yekaterina Usyk since 2009. It is worth noting that Usyk's wife has kept her personal life very private and not a lot is known about her background.

However, as per reports, she is also from Ukraine. It is also known that the long-term lovebirds have three children together, Kyrylo, Mykhalio, and Yelizaveta. While she is rather silent about her personal life on social media, Oleksandr Usyk's wife made fun of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury while her husband was in negotiations with Fury for a potential fight earlier this year.

In an attempt to build excitement for a fight that ultimately did not happen, Yekaterina Usyk posted a meme on Instagram. The image showed the Ukrainian world champion as the Grim Reaper, with blood flowing from three open doors bearing the faces of Anthony Joshua, Derek Chisora, and Tony Bellew, Usyk's three British opponents to date with Tyson Fury on the fourth door.

Take a look at her post below:

Expand Tweet

When Oleksandr Usyk's wife Yekaterina Usyk spoke about the boxer's time on the frontline

Prior to his rematch against Anthony Joshua last year, Oleksandr Usyk served a brief time as a soldier for Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country. Speaking about the same during an interview with PravdaTUT Lviv, Yekaterina Usyk revealed how the heavyweight champion had lost nearly 10 kgs in just a week while serving as a soldier.

Highlighting how Oleksandr Usyk is ready to do anything for his country as long as he is healthy, Yekaterina Usyk said (H/T LADBIBLE):

“Sasha lost 10 kilograms in a week of the war. He was so horrified, in such shock, he was so torn apart. I said, 'Sasha, please, people are asking, you need to speak, somehow support.' It is very difficult for him. He doesn’t really like giving interviews in normal, peacetime anyway."

"Now, it’s difficult for him but he still goes on the air to say something. His position is clear, he has always been for Ukraine. He has always glorified it and will glorify it for as long as he has enough health and strength."

Expand Tweet