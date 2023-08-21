Daniel Dubois plans to not repeat the mistake Anthony Joshua made against Oleksandr Usyk, says coach

Daniel Dubois and his coaching staff are confident ahead of a meeting with Oleksandr Usyk.

While the world was saddened by the Ukranian's inability to book a fight with Tyson Fury, 'Dynamite' couldn't be any more pleased. The 25-year-old has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Kevin Larena last December.

That victory was the first defense of his WBA (Regular) heavyweight crown. Just a few short months later, Dubois will head to Poland to face 'The Cat', in a battle for heavyweight supremacy. As of now, the Brit is a sizeable underdog, but his coach isn't worried.

Don Charles discussed Daniel Dubois in a recent interview with The Daily Mail. There, the coach stated that 'Dynamite' wouldn't make the same mistakes that Anthony Joshua did in his fights opposite Oleksandr Usyk.

Furthermore, Charles stated that he and the heavyweight contender couldn't be more confident. The trainer said in the interview:

"I'm going to be arrogant. If Daniel Dubois is hitting him the way we envisage, Usyk will not survive it. Trust me on this, I’ve trained Anthony Joshua, it’s not publicly known. I worked with AJ before the Olympics and he hits hard."

Charles added:

"Joshua is a phenomenal puncher, but Dubois’ power is unmeasurable... Joshua was very apprehensive. He had the chance and didn’t close the show. He didn’t want to gas and didn’t trust his defense. Daniel Dubois gets him in that position, he would be doomed."

Daniel Dubois vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Fight Odds

It's safe to say that the combat sports community doesn't agree with Don Charles and Daniel Dubois.

When 'Dynamite' was gifted the title shot earlier this year after Oleksandr Usyk's canceled fight with Tyson Fury, many were concerned. While 'Dynamite' is still a great boxer, he's still very green and inexperienced at the top level.

Look no further than his December bout opposite Kevin Lerena. '2 Guns' is a former cruiserweight himself, but was expected to get run over by Dubois. Instead, the South African scored three knockdowns before the Brit scored a come-from-behind win.

Expand Tweet

That fight is still likely fresh in the heads of many bettors heading into Dubois vs. Usyk. According to the current betting odds from Bet MGM, the British heavyweight is currently a +600 underdog for Saturday's clash.

Meanwhile, 'The Cat' is still a gigantic -1000 betting favorite to defeat Dubois this weekend in Poland. However, the odds could potentially change as we get closer to fight night.