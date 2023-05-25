Team Oleksandr Usyk wins purse bid ahead of Daniel Dubois fight, announces date and surprise venue 

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois is slated for August 12th in Poland.

'The Cat' has been out of action since his rematch against Anthony Joshua last August. In that outing, the Ukranian scored his second straight win over 'AJ', this time by split-decision. In the process, he moved closer to a fight against Tyson Fury.

The winner of the bout will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis over two decades ago. However, the bout has had a lot of trouble coming to fruition. A targeted date in April has since been abandoned in favor of a December clash in Saudi Arabia.

Nonetheless, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury each have business to tend to until then. After the April bout was scratched, the Ukranian was ordered to face Daniel Dubois. 'Dynamite' claimed the WBA (Regular) heavyweight title with a win over Trevor Bryan last year.

Earlier today, the two heavyweights had their purse bid, which was won by Alex Krassyuk for $8 million dollars. Due to the 75/25 revenue split as agreed upon by both parties, Usyk will be paid $6 million, and Dubois $2 million dollars.

Furthermore, following the purse bid, the fight was scheduled for August 12th in Poland. As of now, broadcast rights for the bout are yet to be determined.

Could Daniel Dubois defeat Oleksandr Usyk?

The fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will be interesting, for certain.

'Dynamite' is viewed as one of the better prospects in the heavyweight division. Granted, that doesn't mean a whole lot historically, but he's looked solid outside of a knockout loss to Joe Joyce in 2020.

Since that defeat to the 'Juggernaut', the heavyweight has claimed four knockout wins. Dubois has scored stoppage victories over names such as Trevor Bryan, Kevin Larena, and more. However, it's worth noting that he's yet to have a fight against one of the true top heavyweight contenders in the division.

So, whenever he agreed to take on 'The Cat' this early in his career, it was a bit surprising. Nonetheless, Dubois has stated that he feels confident against Usyk and that he has what it takes to become the heavyweight champion at just 25 years old.

He will now get his chance in August in Poland, but will surely be a massive betting underdog. However, as we've learned several times at heavyweight, fights aren't won on paper.

