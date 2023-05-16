Oleksandr Usyk ordered to face Deontay Wilder next if Daniel Dubois pulls out 

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Deontay Wilder could be next, but Daniel Dubois likely won't let it happen.

'The Cat' has been out of the ring since his rematch with Anthony Joshua last August in Saudi Arabia. In that outing, the heavyweight champion scored his second-straight decision win over 'AJ'. In the process, he moved one step closer to a fight with Tyson Fury.

A bout between the two would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over two decades. The last was Lennox Lewis, and it seems 'The Lion' will continue to hold that place in history. Despite hopes for a clash in April, the fight didn't come to fruition.

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are now eyeing a clash in December. However, both men are expected to compete once before then, and the Ukranian already has his next opponent. The WBA previously ordered him to face Daniel Dubois.

'Dynamite' is the current WBA (Regular) heavyweight champion and is coming off a win over Kevin Larena in December. Purse bids for the bout are currently slated for May 25th, but a new detail has now been released.

In the event that Usyk vs. Dubois can't happen, the heavyweight champion will be ordered to face Deontay Wilder next.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The WBA have stated that they will order Oleksandr Usyk to defend his WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight world titles vs Deontay Wilder next, if Daniel Dubois is unavailable due to injury or pulls out. Usyk vs Dubois purse bids set for May 25th. [ @DanRafael1 The WBA have stated that they will order Oleksandr Usyk to defend his WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight world titles vs Deontay Wilder next, if Daniel Dubois is unavailable due to injury or pulls out. Usyk vs Dubois purse bids set for May 25th. [@DanRafael1]

Will Oleksandr Usyk vs. Deontay Wilder happen?

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Deontay Wilder could happen, but there are multiple hurdles in making that happen.

For his part, 'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Robert Helenius last fall. Following that victory, Wilder was ordered to face Andy Ruiz in a title eliminator.

The winner of the matchup was expected to face Tyson Fury, but the bout has since fallen by the wayside. Wilder is currently in talks with Anthony Joshua for a clash in December in Saudi Arabia. The goal is for the bout to take place on the undercard of Usyk vs. Fury.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Saudi Arabia reps are willing to make Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder in December, even if Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk doesn't happen. However, he said they remain "deadly serious" about staging both fights on the same night. [@TheFightIsRigh1] Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Saudi Arabia reps are willing to make Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder in December, even if Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk doesn't happen. However, he said they remain "deadly serious" about staging both fights on the same night. [@TheFightIsRigh1]

Furthermore, Deontay Wilder is also in talks with Francis Ngannou. 'The Predator' exited the UFC in January, and recently signed with the PFL. Both heavyweights have shown interest in a potential boxing match, even possibly taking place in Africa.

With that in mind, there are a lot of options available for the former heavyweight champion. Furthermore, a bout against Oleksandr Usyk could only occur if Daniel Dubois couldn't make the date, which is unlikely to happen.

However, if 'Dynamite' can't, fans might get to see one of the biggest heavyweight fights in a long time.

