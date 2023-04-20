Deontay Wilder makes special vow for rumored Saudi Arabia mega heavyweight clashes

Deontay Wilder has sounded off on his rumored Saudi Arabia boxing match.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of the ring since his clash with Robert Helenius last October. In that outing, Wilder scored a badly needed first-round knockout win over 'The Nordic Nightmare'. Heading into the contest, the heavyweight was riding two losses to his longtime rival, Tyson Fury.

While the heavyweight contender was hoping to stay active after his big knockout win last year, he hasn't been able to. Wilder was linked to a clash with Andy Ruiz Jr., where the winner would face 'The Gypsy King'. However, it seems a new idea has instead taken his focus.

Earlier this week, there were reports that Saudi Arabia was looking to make a big splash in boxing. The splash would come in the form of a heavyweight tournament featuring Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, as well as the aforementioned Wilder and Fury.

For his part, Deontay Wilder discussed the rumored Saudi Arabia clash in an interview with ESNews. There, the former champion stated that he plans to give the country its first highlight-reel knockout.

In the interview, Deontay Wilder stated:

"I'll just put it like this, I'm going to keep it sweet. I'm going to give Saudi their first knockout victim. I mean, I can deliver that for you, they haven't had that much excitement as far as knockouts. I'm going to bless them real good."

See his comments in the video below:

Deontay Wilder Saudi Arabia boxing match: Is it happening?

Luckily for Deontay Wilder fans, Ameer Abdallah has confirmed discussions are underway for his Saudi Arabia boxing match.

In a recent interview with Boxing King Media, the executive discussed the possible tournament. There, Abdallah stated that there might not be a tournament, as that's not in the works yet.

However, he did confirm that the country is looking to make a big splash in boxing. Abdallah stated that they have a good relationship with all the heavyweights involved, and would love to have some big fights with them.

Nonetheless, the tournament isn't in the works, and there's still a lot of talking to do. In the interview, Abdallah stated:

"Are we talking with Eddie Hearn and AJ? Of course we are. Are we talking with Deontay? Of course we are. Tyson, Usyk, we have relationships with every one of those guys. I will say there isn't a tournament in place. Are those fights in play? Of course they're in play."

See his comments in the video below from 1:38 onwards:

Poll : 0 votes